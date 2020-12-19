The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Makayla Fredenburg, 16, of North Port.

Makayla is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has a nose piercing, brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen Friday wearing a green shirt and black leggings in the area of the 2000 block of Van Raub Street in North Port.

According to FDLE, she may be with 37-year-old Michael Reid, of North Port. They may be traveling in a 1997, maroon Ford F250 pickup with a FL tag number 7426JP, according to FDLE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or 911.


