The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Makayla Fredenburg, 16, of North Port.
Makayla is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has a nose piercing, brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen Friday wearing a green shirt and black leggings in the area of the 2000 block of Van Raub Street in North Port.
According to FDLE, she may be with 37-year-old Michael Reid, of North Port. They may be traveling in a 1997, maroon Ford F250 pickup with a FL tag number 7426JP, according to FDLE.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.