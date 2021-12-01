Public officials from throughout the region spoke out Wednesday after a Florida Senate panel Tuesday backed a proposed constitutional amendment that could lead to partisan races for school board seats.
Sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, the measure was designed to shift away from the practice of holding nonpartisan school board elections.
Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler stated she fully supports Gruters' measure.
"Opponents of the bill proclaim the need to keep politics out of education yet seem to have no issue with the liberal left political and social agendas currently being pushed throughout schools," Ziegler stated. "The truth is politics has completely infiltrated education — the left's all under the veil of nonpartisan elections."
Ziegler said identifying party affiliations of candidates is about transparency and where candidates align.
"There is a rising tide of concerned parents and citizens who feel they have been duped, all thanks to nonpartisan school board elections," she stated.
Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards said he was opposed to the bill.
"Politics do not belong in the school board room," Edwards said. "We need to focus on student instruction and improving student outcomes."
Sarasota County Schools Board chair Jane Goodwin also dislikes the idea.
"The successful education of students has nothing to do with partisan politics," Goodwin stated. "That effort is best kept outside of public education school rooms and board meetings."
In Charlotte County, there is also initial opposition.
"As a citizen and School Board member, I am opposed to partisan school board elections," Charlotte County Public Schools Board member Kim Amontree said. "The politicization of education over the last year has been to the detriment of our children. That being said, opposing the proposed bill is not a priority of mine and it should be the decision of local voters in each county whether they want partisan elections."
Amontree noted that 71% of school board members in Florida are already Republicans.
"If this is approved by voters as a constitutional amendment, NPA (non-party affiliated) voters would be shut out of the primary election of school board members," she said.
Many Florida school board members and district superintendents were attending a conference Tuesday in Tampa run by the Florida School Board Association and the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, making them unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Debby Carey said she would hate to see party politics involved with school board seat races.
"I honestly think you need to leave partisan politics out of schools," said Carey, who was a public school teacher in Illinois and Missouri. "Running as this party or that party distorts what you're really there for, which is to make sure that children are getting a quality education and that should not be party defined."
City Council Member Jaha Cummings echoed Carey's sentiment.
"I think it's better that city councils, county commissions and school boards — all being very local governments — stay nonpartisan because then it's really strictly about the issues and not about party. I think it's important that they stay nonpartisan," Cummings said.
Gene Murtha, chairman of the Republican Party of Charlotte County, said he has not considered the issue in depth.
"I would think that at least for Florida it might be a positive way to go," he said.
He said he "believes in partisan elections for almost everything; if I were running for office, I would like to say what party I aligned with."
All five Charlotte County commissioners are Republican. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he also has not read the proposed legislation.
"Generally speaking, when you look at a community like ours, we run as a party, but politics doesn't enter into the decision-making at this level."
He said that "political philosophy" doesn't enter into the County Commission's decisions very much "as much as what's best for the 200,000 plus citizens of Charlotte County."
Staff Writers Nancy J. Semon, Betsy Calvert, Daniel Sutphin and Sue Erwin contributed.
