A group of friends and strangers came together Tuesday on the last leg of their month-long, 90-mile run, raising thousands of dollars to help the Florida chapter of the ALS Association.
The association provides resources to others with ALS, including Cheryl Teribury, a Punta Gorda resident who's been battling ALS for several years.
Teribury's struggles have been reported in The Daily Sun this year.
The event, "90 in November," was promoted on Facebook. Participants were asked to run, walk, or cycle 90 miles by Nov. 30. On the last day of the month, Tuesday, they covered three more miles, with Teribury joining them in her mechanical wheelchair, for the last mile.
Coordinated by Kathi Haynie who, along with her husband, Ben, previously helped Cheryl with house renovations to make it accessible, said she chose Nov. 30 as the final day because it was her (Haynie's) birthday.
"I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate," she said.
The exact amount of money was still being tallied on Thursday; participants traditionally get pledges from sponsors, in varying dollar amounts.
"I raised $1,520," said Kathi Haynie; adding that Bonnie Helgemo, who ran with her husband Brian Helgemo, "raised $5,000."
Kathi Haynie admitted that initially she was a bit nervous about making the commitment of running 90 miles in a month, as "the most I have ever run in a month was 45 miles."
Pat Stanco, regional cares manager for the ALS Association Florida Chapter who came along to support the run, said the money raised would stay in the area to help those with ALS, including Teribury.
Since this fundraiser was done through social media (Facebook), the final tally wouldn't be known for about a month, Stanco added.
Haynie said she was "compelled to do the fundraiser, knowing that the money would stay in Florida and directly help Cheryl."
As previously reported in February, Teribury said she would soon become imprisoned in her own home, since it was not accessible and couldn't accommodate her wheelchair in which she'd soon be confined.
After reading about her plight, Kathi said her husband Ben Haynie, a contractor, would help. He spent many Saturdays renovating the interior of her home so that she would be able to navigate within and even have a new bathroom with a wheel-in shower.
Wanting to do more, Kathi Haynie came up with the idea of the run. But she's not finished in her quest to help her new friend, Cheryl Teribury, and others with ALS in the community.
"Planning is underway for a community 5K for next year to raise even more for the Florida ALS Association," she said.
