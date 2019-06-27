^pBy LIZ HARDAWAY
Port Charlotte’s Olympia Restaurant temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon, but reopened for business the next day at 2 p.m.
The closure came from a failed inspection Wednesday, which resulted in eight basic violations, three intermediate violations and two high-priority violations, which can contribute directly to food-borne illness or injury. Health inspectors observed 10 to 15 live roaches behind a bulletin board in the dish room, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) reported.
“After we failed (the inspection), we pressure washed the entire kitchen area, dish area,” said the restaurant’s owner, Paul Pattel. The staff pressure washes these areas twice a week, Pattel said. “Pest control also came in twice to make sure there was nothing, nothing at all.”
The restaurant had a follow-up inspection Thursday, where an inspector observed one live roach on the main kitchen line and the “operator stepped on the roach and killed it,” the DBPR reported.
The restaurant reopened because “the inspector came in and everything was spotless,” Pattel said.
Pattel thinks the roaches came from a recent Pepsi delivery, which came in cardboard. “The inspector did tell me that roaches like cardboard,” he said. “It most likely came in the delivery.”
Inspectors say Olympia Restaurant also advertised crab on their menu, but served imitation crab in their crab cakes. The restaurant has 60 days to update their menu to indicate their crab cakes have imitation crab, as well as indicate which menu items contain raw or under-cooked proteins.
Pattel recently became the owner of Olympia Restaurant four months ago, and was unaware the menu was in violation.
As the new owner, Pattel added new items to the menu such as lasagna, flatbread pizza and stuffed cabbage, due to customer demand.
The restaurant will have a follow-up inspection within the next two weeks.
