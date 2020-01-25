PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County investigators continued to chase leads and review security footage in a deadly shooting early Saturday in the parking lot in front of the Over the Bridge sports bar in Port Charlotte’s School House Square.
There was one confirmed death. Deputies had not confirmed that man’s name, however, but said he was in his 30s.
Investigators are still working to identify the shooter, CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett said Saturday.
“We will investigate this senseless act meticulously,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, “following all leads and evaluating every piece of evidence to bring the shooter to justice.”
The bar’s owner, Charlie Johnson, said an argument between the suspect and victim may have been about money. CCSO investigators believe the shooting at the bar off Kings Highway and Harborview Road was isolated and there was no public threat.
Bar patrons were inside for a hip-hop concert when things turned ugly, CCSO said, and then moved to the parking lot.
“Everybody ran and drove off prior to deputies arriving,” Bennett said.
Parts of the retail strip were still blocked early Saturday as CCSO investigators conducted interviews, but cleared out before 10 a.m. Sheriff’s investigators are reviewing security video from a nearby daycare and surrounding buildings and are following leads, police said.
Johnson re-opened his bar Saturday, but announced that his establishment had changed its hours and the management team.
“We’re closing earlier,” Johnson said of his club that hosts live entertainment, as well as big-screen television events such as Sunday Florida Browns Back Club festivities. Johnson was not at the club when the shooting happened, but said the gunshots outside were not heard inside.
“It is my responsibility as the owner to keep a safe establishment for our patrons to come and enjoy,” Johnson posted on social media. “We will no longer be involved with the late-night scene.”
Management at the venue wanted to bring all genres to attract a wider audience, according to Lou Phoenix, who does some of the booking for shows at Over the Bridge.
“Unfortunately we had a bad incident,” Phoenix said. “Nothing good happens after midnight.”
This is not the first shooting at School House Square, with another man shot in the parking lot in 2013.
Johnson, a US Army/Air Force veteran, purchased Over the Bridge in April 2019. He said the shooting could damage his business’s reputation but that he and his staff would push ahead.
Anyone with information may contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or submit an anonymous tip through their mobile app.
