PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County investigators continue to chase leads and review video footage in the deadly shooting early Saturday at Over the Bridge in Port Charlotte's School House Square.
There was one confirmed death. Deputies had not confirmed that man's name. Investigators were still working to identify the shooter, CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett said.
CCSO investigators believe the shooting started with an argument and was isolated. There is no public threat.
Bar patrons gathered inside for a hip-hop concert when things turned ugly, CCSO said, and then moved to the parking lot.
"Everybody ran and drove off prior to deputies arriving," Bennett said.
Parts of the retail strip were still blocked early Saturday as CCSO investigators conducted interviews, but cleared out before 10 a.m. Sheriff's investigators are reviewing video footage from the surrounding buildings and are following leads, police said.
Over the Bridge Bar & Grill owner Charles Johnson on Saturday announced that his establishment had changed its hours and the management team.
"It is my responsibility as the owner to keep a safe establishment for our patrons to come and enjoy," Johnson posted on social media. "We will no longer be involved with the late-night scene."
Management at the venue wanted to bring all genres to attract a wider audience, according to Lou Phoenix, who does some of the booking for shows at Over the Bridge.
"Unfortunately we had a bad incident," Phoenix said. "Nothing good happens after midnight."
This is not the first shooting to happen in School House Square, with a man being shot in the parking lot in 2013.
Anyone with information can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or submit an anonymous tip through their mobile app.
This ongoing story will be updated as information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.