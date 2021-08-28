One dead, multiple injured in I-75 crashes

Staff Report
One person died and several others were injured in three different crashes Saturday on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County.
All three crashes took place within about five miles of each other in the southbound lanes of I-75 before noon Saturday.
The first occurred around 6:20 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 161, and resulted in a death. That crash involved a four-door sedan that was stopped without any lights in the southbound left lane of I-75. A pickup truck was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-75 and hit the first vehicle, which rotated and struck a guardrail and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire & EMS, said it was completely destroyed by the fire.
The sedan’s driver, whose gender, age and town were listed as unknown, died. The pickup driver, a 30-year-old man from Venice, suffered minor injuries.
The second crash took place at about 6:45 a.m. — about 25 minutes after the first crash and 1,500 feet away.
The second crash involved a Honda sedan, driven by a 23-year-old Gainesville man, and a semi tractor trailer, driven by a 45-year-old man from Riverview, Florida.
The Honda was traveling southbound on I-75 in the right travel lane, approaching the Jones Loop Road exit. The semi was traveling directly in front of the Honda, but at a slow speed due to the first crash. The Honda failed to slow down and hit the semi, according to FHP.
The Honda driver suffered critical injuries; the semi driver was not injured.
Troopers shut down the southbound lanes and routed traffic off I-75 at U.S. 17 in Punta Gorda.
Shortly before noon Saturday, while troopers were still investigating the two earlier crashes, a multi-vehicle crash took place on the Peace River bridge.
A 60-year-old Tampa man was driving a semi tractor trailer in the right, southbound lane on the bridge around 11:50 a.m. Traffic was moving slowly, due to the other crashes, and the semi driver “failed to stop for the slower moving traffic and struck” five other vehicles, states the FHP report.
Four people were airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts, and several others were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, according to FHP. Charlotte County Fire & EMS reported a total of five trauma alerts, including a 13-year-old, with three of those being airlifted in three helicopters.
“We had eight other patients who refused medical treatment including four children,” Dunn said.
The semi driver was not injured. Hours after the crash, FHP troopers were still trying to determine which patients were riding in which vehicles at the time of the crash.
Those southbound lanes once again had to be closed, and traffic was routed off the interstate at Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor, causing hours-long backups along Harborview Road, Kings Highway and I-75.
