A dog died after a fire broke out at a home in Port Charlotte around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

While nobody was home at the residence on Hinton Street and Mount Prospect Avenue, the fire destroyed the kitchen area and the attic, according to first responders.

Firefighters cut a hole through the roof to reach the fire in the attic. The home was destroyed by fire. 

With K-9 oxygen kits, first responders gave CPR to the two dogs that were inside the home. One dog survived, and one died. 

The fire is under investigation by a State Fire Marshal.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

