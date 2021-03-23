A dog died after a fire broke out at a home in Port Charlotte around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
While nobody was home at the residence on Hinton Street and Mount Prospect Avenue, the fire destroyed the kitchen area and the attic, according to first responders.
Firefighters cut a hole through the roof to reach the fire in the attic. The home was destroyed by fire.
With K-9 oxygen kits, first responders gave CPR to the two dogs that were inside the home. One dog survived, and one died.
The fire is under investigation by a State Fire Marshal.
