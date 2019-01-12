The Macedonia Human Services Cultural Training Center is sponsoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Rally on Jan. 21 in Punta Gorda.
The theme is “one nation, one dream, one faith,” according to a news release from Macedonia.
The parade route will stage in front of the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center at 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda. For walkers, this begins at 10 a.m., and at 9 a.m. for floats.
Beginning there at 11 a.m., the parade travels south on Taylor Street, to Charlotte Avenue; then east on Charlotte Avenue, and south on Mary Street, to the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center.
“During this event we organize and implement a county-wide parade in honor of the extraordinary efforts, influences and accomplishments of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. toward peace, justice and equal opportunity for all,” the release states.
A rally follows, where a local resident is recognized with the MLK award. There will also be speakers during the program held at 650 Mary St., in Punta Gorda.
Forms must be submitted to participate in the parade. Details are available online at macedoniaservices.org, under the MLK Parade tab. Forms and fees are due by Jan. 17.
For more information contact MHSCTC.MLK@gmail.com, or call Rev. Ellison Haddock at 941-457-4820, Gerald Anderson at 941-875-0038 or Zelda Smith at 941-286-3849.
County photography contest
Charlotte County is taking entries for its ninth annual amateur photography contest.
Entries reflecting the community will be displayed in February at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, according to a press release.
Color or black and white photos are welcome but must have been taken on or after June 1, 2018. One entry will be accepted per person.
Submit your photo in an inexpensive frame to the Mid-County Regional Library by 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
Age categories are: Adults ages 19 and up; teens ages 13-18; and children ages 6-12. Print size can be: 5 inches by 7 inches, 8 inches by 10 inches, or 10 inches by 14 inches.
Photos must be labeled on the back with name and age of photographer. The contest is sponsored by the Charlotte County Library System and the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
For more information, call Sylvia Kennedy at 941-613-3160, or sylvia.kennedy@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Writers Tea Tuesday
The first Writers Tea of 2019 will be on Tuesday, according to a press release.
“Get the year off to a good start with your fellow writers and friends,” the release states. “Bring your latest work to read, or just come to listen and enjoy the friendship of your fellow writers. We will provide the tea. Please bring a small snack to share.”
The meeting will be at the Port Charlotte Library on Aaron Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information email Arlene at jmkmak36@gmail.com.
Cheerleader car wash today
The Charlotte Warriors youth cheerleaders are holding a car wash fundraiser today to raise money for a trip to the Youth Cheer and Dance Alliance global competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The car wash will be at the Charlotte Harbor office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 23112 Harborview Road.
The team earned the right to compete in New Jersey soon by its performance in November at the ESPN World Wide of Sports national competition in Orlando.
The Charlotte Warriors Pee Wee team (ages 8-10) brought home fourth place in the nation out of the 12 teams competing, and the junior varsity team (ages 12-13) finished second out of 18 teams competing.
Team members will be washing cars from 9 a.m. until noon in the bank parking lot. A $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated.
For more information on the Warriors, visit www.charlottewarriors.com.
