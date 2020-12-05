The North Port Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday night.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. Friday at Estates Drive and Reisterstown Road, near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port.

“The person shot would not cooperate with us and is expected to make a full recovery,” stated North Port Police PIO Josh Taylor.

Officers found drugs at the scene, according to Taylor, and the investigation is ongoing.


