The North Port Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday night.
The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. Friday at Estates Drive and Reisterstown Road, near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port.
“The person shot would not cooperate with us and is expected to make a full recovery,” stated North Port Police PIO Josh Taylor.
Officers found drugs at the scene, according to Taylor, and the investigation is ongoing.
