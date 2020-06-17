OneBlood is currently testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test will indicate if the donor's immune system has provided antibodies to COVID-19, regardless of whether a person has ever shown symptoms.
If a person has come into contact with the virus, the immune system will have produced antibodies to protect the body, which will be detected on the antibody test. This means the test will show an accurate result, regardless of whether the donors have experienced any symptoms. The test does not measure an active coronavirus infection, just the body's response to one.
Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications at OneBlood, said this is just one added benefit of scheduling a donation with OneBlood which can bring peace of mind for donors.
"The testing brings many benefits," Forbes said. "In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors."
With no cure or vaccine to prevent coronavirus, doctors are turning to plasma to help treat their critically ill coronavirus patients. OneBlood began collecting and distributing COVID-19 convalescent plasma in May.
Forbes said the organization has seen a great response from donors over the past several months. Staff have been encouraging new donors to sign up as repeat donors.
"Summer is always a challenging time. The future is unknown as far as how and where we will be able to go to have blood drives. Some businesses are still closed and some don't want to host a blood drive yet. We depend upon the public to help us set up these mobile sites."
Appointments to donate are required and masks are required to be worn by all donors. If you do not have a mask, you will be provided one.
Test results will be available 48-96 hours after donating. Patients will be asked to check the online donor portal and will be given instructions during registration.
OneBlood has implemented additional social-distancing safety protocols at donation centers and mobile locations.
For more information or to find a donation location, visit www.oneblood.org or call 1-888-9DONATE.
