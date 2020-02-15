PUNTA GORDA — If you have a craving for moussaka, saganaki or baklava, there's one more day to satisfy your palate.
The 27th annual Greek Festival is happening today from noon until 6 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Port Charlotte.
Hundreds were at Saturday's festival and enjoyed homemade Greek dinners and desserts.
The sights, sounds and smells made the event fun and festive, a sure bet to bring visitors back Sunday.
Live music will be provided today and the "Pride of Greece Dancers" entertain at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Church tours are at 2 p.m. and the traditional stomping of the grapes is scheduled for 3 p.m.
If you're interested in learning how to dance like the performers, lessons will be offered at 2:30 p.m.
A Greek marketplace was held Saturday inside the church hall where guests could purchase jewelry and crafts.
Judy Stavropoulos worked Yia Yia's Attic, where shoppers could find craft items made by church members.
Outside, Nick Soltys was busy cutting triangular pieces of pita, while Andy Konters cooked flaming saganaki cheese as customers yelled "Opa!"
The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church is at 24411 Rampart Blvd. Admission is $3, parking is free.
