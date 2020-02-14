PORT CHARLOTTE — Have you ever been to Greece?
If you can’t get a plane ticket anytime soon, the Port Charlotte Greek Fest is your next best bet.
The 27th annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest continues this weekend, featuring authentic Greek food, pastries, a live Greek band, grape stomping and tours of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
The church, which puts on the festival every year, requests a $3 donation for the entire weekend.
The festival is at the church, 24411 Rampart Blvd. in Port Charlotte, and starts today at 11 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Sunday, doors open at noon and the festival goes until 6 p.m.
To learn more about the Greek Fest, visit www.GreekFestPortCharlotte.com or call 941-637-6116.
