PORT CHARLOTTE — Opal is a 5-year-old terrier mix that came to the Animal Welfare League as a stray. She is very playful and walks well on a leash. Opal is very sweet and and loves to go on walks and would prefer to be an only pet.
Jamie is a 12-year-old, handsome cat with the sweetest personality. Don’t let his age fool you, he is still very playful and loves attention. He has feline leukemia and will need to be an only cat or be with other cats with leukemia.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
sue.erwin@yoursun.com
