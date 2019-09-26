There's an event coming up that gives a break on fees to reinstate driver's licenses.
Operation Green Light through the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office offers savings on fees to reinstates driver's licenses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 12 at Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
During Operation Green Light, Charlotte County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40% in additional fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
For more information call (941) 743-1400.
United Way of Charlotte County grants
The United Way of Charlotte County announces the opening of its 2020-2021 grant cycle which includes funds provided by United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and funding administered on behalf of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the City of Punta Gorda (COPG).
Funding will be allocated to non-profit partner agencies that administer programs addressing the root causes of poverty within the areas of education, financial stability, and health and wellness.
In addition, agencies must meet the following qualifications: Be a local non-profit tax- exempt corporation; provide health and human services locally; meet financial reporting standards; be controlled by a voting Board of Directors; be able to provide an annual audit prepared by an independent CPA; and have administrative expenses under 25% of their total agency budget.
To be eligible to apply for UWCC, BOCC, or COPG funding, ALL applicants are required to attend the mandatory "All Agency Grant Workshop". This training and information session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Publix Training Room, 180501 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte (SunTrust building, 4th floor Suite 403).
The 2020 – 2021 Program Grant Guidelines and Program Grant Application package will be made available on the United Way of Charlotte County website unitedwayccfl.org beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
For more information, please contact Jen Coalwell at admin@unitedwayccfl.org, or call 941-627-3539.
Hickory Bluff Mound Historical Marker Dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate a new Charlotte County Historical Marker at 9 a.m., Wed., Oct. 9 at Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The marker honors the history of the Timucua Indians, part of the Safety Harbor culture, who once occupied the area.
In 1905, Clarence Bloomfield Moore, a wealthy, amateur archaeologist from Philadelphia excavated a mound located on the northern bank of the Peace River about half-mile north of the marker site.
Moore found the sand burial mound contained bones and pottery shards dating the mound to the Safety Harbor period (A.D. 900-1725.) Moore noted that the mound had been badly disturbed prior to his excavation. Today there is no evidence of the sand mound.
The sponsor of this historical marker is the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
