By Kelly Shoemaker
Charlotte County Deputy Administrator
As part of the annual budget process, the tentative 2019-20 budget will be presented to the County Commission at its 2 p.m. meeting today in Room 119 of the administration center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. The board will review the budget again at its first budget public hearing Sept. 9 and vote on the final FY19-20 budget on Sept. 23. Both meetings begin at 5:01 p.m. at the administration center.MSBU public hearings are scheduled for 5:01 p.m. today at the administration center for the Pirate Harbor Street and Drainage Unit and Thursday at the Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road in Englewood for the Gardens of Gulf Cove Street and Drainage Unit, Grove City Street and Drainage Unit, and Rotonda West Street and Drainage Unit.Public input is welcome at all the above meetings.To learn more about the county budget, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Transparency at the top of the page.
Calendar contest
It’s time for the annual (third annual!) Show Us Your Charlotte calendar contest. Send in your favorite photos of Charlotte County for a chance to be featured in the 2020 calendar. Share what you love about the place we all call home — photos of beaches, parks, wildlife, waterways and more. The best shots will be featured in the 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar.This is your chance to have one of your photos featured in the calendar. Entering is free and winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages.{Submit photos online at www.showusyourcharlotte.com. You can enter as many photos as you like. The deadline is Sept. 27. Winners will be notified by phone or email and calendars will be available in late November at county facilities to be announced.
Wild about Caladiums
Caladiums are tropical foliage plants that have large leaves with beautiful patterns and vibrant colors. There will be free caladium workshops this Thursday and Friday at the UF/IFAS Extension office, 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Learn how to incorporate this showy plant into your landscape. Each attendee will receive free caladium tubers. Register online for a free workshop at https://wild2019.eventbrite.com. Two sessions each on July 18 and 19, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Back To School Bash Saturday
As a reminder, Saturday is the Back To School Bash, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 20 at the Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte. Free vision and hearing screenings and information from community organizations. The first 350 kids in grades K-5, and the first 150 in grades 6-12 will receive a backpack with all school district-required supplies. Plan to get there early so as not to miss out!
Many thanks to sponsors, including Walmart, the Lion’s Club, Jet’s Pizza, the Peace River Picklers and Centennial Bank for their generosity. For information, call 941-627-1628.
Kelly Shoemaker is the Charlotte County deputy administrator. Readers may reach her at Kelly.Shoemaker@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
