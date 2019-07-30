By now you may have seen or read that Charlotte County was ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the Top 100 employers in Florida. Drilling down to the details, the county stands with Palm Beach and Miami-Dade as the only three counties on the list.According to the Forbes article, the magazine “partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees in our first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state.” Statista surveyed 30,000 people working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.
Here’s the list: www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state.
Aside from the sense of pride this recognition instills in me and my colleagues, it has real value in a competitive hiring environment.“Being able to show prospective employees how we performed in an independent survey of workers gives Charlotte County an edge when recruiting workers at every level of the organization,” Human Resources Director Heather Bacus told me.Regular readers of this column know Charlotte County stresses a culture of service to its employees. We reward successful employees with recognition, career development opportunities, a retirement program and health benefits that provide peace of mind for them and their families.
The result is dedicated, motivated public servants who generate the type of respect shown in this message we received about a Public Works employee: “I just wanted to send you an e-mail to let you know what a great employee you have. She has been first class in all of my interactions with her (and there have been quite a few). She goes the extra mile and does it pleasantly. She is definitely on her game and I hope you realize the value you have with her as part of your team!” I could share dozens of emails and letters citing the efforts of so many employees. For years I have presented employees with a Caught In The Act Award based on public feedback, colleague nominations and personally witnessing exceptional public service.The performance of any organization begins and ends with how people do their jobs. We’re working hard to improve line-of-sight in county operations, so employees know exactly how their work contributes to successfully reaching the policy goals set by the County Commission. The Forbes survey is testament to our success so far, but we will not stop trying to improve our service to Charlotte County residents and stakeholders.
Kelly Shoemaker is the Charlotte County deputy county administrator. Readers may reach her at Kelly.Shoemaker@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
