OUR POSITION: Not talking about the affordable housing problem will not make it go away.
Charlotte County needs 5,000 affordable housing units by the year 2025, according to the "20/20 Housing Report: Focusing on Charlotte County's Housing Crisis."
And Charlotte is not alone.
There is a shortfall of 7 million available and affordable rental homes for low-income renters in the U.S., according to "The Gap," a report published by National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Huffington Post.
Sarasota County is feeling the pinch too.
The most widely recognized definition of affordable housing is rent that fits within 30 percent of the household budget, and that includes utilities. That is not happening in Charlotte County. Most renters in Charlotte are paying more than 50 percent of their income on rent and utilities, according to the 20/20 report.
So what is anyone doing about it? Thankfully, there is much going on to address the issue, although not nearly enough to make much of an impact anytime soon.
Sarasota County took action recently that its county commissioners hope will make a dent in the lack of housing for people making moderate salaries, in the $25,000 to $40,000 range.
The County Commission approved the development of "tiny" houses that can be built in multifamily zoning district in the county, according to a Sun story by Scott Lawson. The units would be 750 to 900 square feet, enough for a couple or single renter/owner.
The hope is builders will be able to construct those units much cheaper than the typical single-family home and by allowing them to be built west of Interstate 75, it gives occupants easy access to transit and workplaces.
This is not the first move by Sarasota County to attack the lack of affordable housing. County Commissioner Al Maio said he had information that the board's policies have led to more than 3,000 affordable units being developed in Sarasota County.
Charlotte County commissioners are attempting to tackle the problem as well. One of their first initiatives — involving property near Veterans Boulevard — hit a snag, however.
The county planned to give a developer rights to build up to 600 affordable housing units on a 32-acre site on Veterans near the Sarasota County line. There was only one bidder, however.
Norstar Development USA, which works regularly with the Punta Gorda Housing Authority, offered to build 68 units on the so-called Bachmann tract. The offer was well short of what commissioners were hoping for. The bid garnered a positive rating for affordability, but the low number of units turned off commissioners who are looking for more of an impact on the shortage of units.
The county rejected the bid and is taking a step back to investigate why other developers did not take advantage of the county's offer.
Meanwhile, in another positive development, a number of Charlotte County business people and concerned citizens have formed a group called the Peace River Community Housing Partners. The organization is in its infancy but it has some dedicated and smart members on its board of directors.
According to a column written for the Sun by two of its board members, the group is determined to "build" a successful model to bring more affordable housing to the county.
It is encouraging to know our elected officials and others in the community share our concerns and are motivated to search for answers.
