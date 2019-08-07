Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Friday visit to Englewood to announce the relaunch and funding of a red tide task force was a promising next step in efforts by state and local governments to address this recurring issue. The budget recently signed by the governor included $4.8 million for the task force, which is charged with researching the causes of intense red tide blooms, such as the one that lasted from October 2017 to November 2018.
The task force will work with the Mote Marine Laboratory Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative already underway.
That visit was followed Tuesday by the release of about 10,000 juvenile redfish into Coral Creek in Placida as part of the Red Tide Recovery Initiative, a partnership between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida and the Duke Energy Crystal River Mariculture Center.
The partners have to date released 24,000 juvenile and adult redfish on Florida’s west coast to help offset the loss of redfish from red tide. Duke’s Crystal River Mariculture Center donated the redfish, which it raised in its hatchery.
The environmental side of red tide is only part of the equation. Even as the bloom was happening, our tourism and public information offices were working to mitigate the economic damage it was inflicting and to counteract misinformation in the media and social media.
The tourism bureau launched an ad campaign in mid-summer 2018 to steer visitors to alternative attractions and activities. Beach-based businesses took a beating, but countywide, tourism tax revenue was flat compared with steep declines in neighboring counties.
Once the bloom subsided, the bureau launched a new beach-focused campaign funded with a $77,500 Visit Florida grant. It also secured a $22,500 grant to seed social media and search engine and mapping apps with up-to-date images of clear, healthy beaches. The results were a record-breaking winter/spring that helped our tourism partners weather the outbreak.
Even with those efforts, the damage was significant. The bureau estimated a loss of $215,000 in lodging taxes and a loss of $35 million in economic impact from June to December 2018. Some businesses didn’t survive.
We’re not done fighting back, though. A 24/7 Beach Cam is about to launch that will bring live video from Englewood Beach to the world. We followed up last year’s Water Quality Summit with the creation of an interdepartmental Water Quality Task Force that will make recommendations for future actions to educate the public about our water quality efforts and propose additional measures to ensure that water is protected.
Red tide is a natural occurrence, but the frequency and severity of outbreaks can be mitigated. We’re proud to be at the center of red tide recovery efforts. We look forward to sharing more news as those efforts progress.
Calendar contest
The 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte Calendar contest is in full swing. Dozens of submissions already have been received showcasing Charlotte County’s beaches, parks, waterways, wildlife, preserves, pets and people. It’s free and easy to enter. Simply visit www.showusyourcharlotte.com and upload your photos, along with information about you and your subject.
Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. Enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kelly Shoemaker is the Charlotte County deputy county administrator. Readers may reach her at Kelly.Shoemaker@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
