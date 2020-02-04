Good Day to all! Did you know that Daniel C. Smith, instrumental in bringing educator Benjamin J. Baker to Punta Gorda, also played a significant part in building the town’s first African-American church?
Born in Georgia in May 1865, he arrived in Trabue (Punta Gorda) as a member of Albert Gilchrist’s seven-man survey crew in late 1885, just ahead of the railroad tracks. Gilchrist was the engineer hired by Florida Southern Railway officials to lay out the railroad’s route from Bartow Junction to Trabue. Their arrival increased the new town’s male population to 15: eight white, seven black. Since there were no completed buildings, everyone camped near the waterfront, likely about where the SpringHill Suites is today between West Retta Esplanade and Harborside Avenue.
“Uncle Dan,” as he came to be known by all, soon became a leader in the new community, organizing the first religious services for African-Americans shortly after the railroad’s arrival in July 1886. They were held in a palmetto thatched pavilion he built himself.
Smith also contributed generously to other civic projects benefiting the new town and was an early property owner, purchasing a lot at the south end of Nesbit Street in 1887. The projects included a drainage ditch he voluntarily dug along Marion Avenue running east from King Street (U. S. 41 north) to Cochran Street, now Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and two wharves built on the bayfront for which he contributed funds and labor.
Uncle Dan was also a trustee of the African Methodist Episcopal Church that built its first sanctuary in 1889 on land donated by Isaac Trabue. Now Bethel A.M.E. Church, the current sanctuary stands at 260 E. Olympia Ave. A bachelor when he arrived, that same year he purchased a small tract of land just south of town on Burnt Store Road, where he planted an orange grove and built a house for his new bride Louisa. The two story, wood frame home once stood on property purchased by former County Judge Ken Haymans in 1969, now owned by his son Mike, between Taylor Road and North Jones Loop Road.
In addition to having a hand in establishing the first African-American church and school, he even enrolled so the school met its required quota of students. Smith was also one of 20 or so men who in December 1887, rowed across the bay and walked 30 miles north through the night to Pine Level. Their purpose was to file papers incorporating the new city of Punta Gorda. At the time, this area was part of DeSoto County and Pine Level the county seat. However, Smith was not one of the four African-American men voting in favor of and signing the petition for incorporation, as he had not yet registered to vote.
Uncle Dan died in 1935 and is interred at the Lieutenant Carl Bailey Cemetery. Visit Charlotte County History Collections online to view photographs of Dan and Louisa Smith. He is also one of several African-American citizens prominent in Punta Gorda’s history depicted in a mural at the Baker Center on East Charlotte Avenue.
The Society’s annual Florida Frontier Days Festival is coming up Feb. 28 and 29 at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St. The hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Get it on your calendar and hope to see you there!
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. For more information visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/, or call 941-613-3228.
