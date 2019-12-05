When the results from the Florida Statewide Science Assessment were released last spring, we at Kingsway Elementary knew a change was needed. Our fifth-grade students had performed on average 19 percentage points lower than their peers the prior year. Although the drop in fifth-grade level science performance was district-wide, we looked to see specifically what we could attribute the drop to at Kingsway. We knew that the decline was not just due to the fifth-grade students who took the test but could be traced further back to science instruction across grade levels. The question then became, what can we do to fix the problem?
We began by taking a hard look at our master schedule. We needed to make sure that going forward each grade level was allocated enough time for grade level science instruction. All grade levels needed to get on board to teach science every day and not just think of it as a fifth-grade teacher’s responsibility. Due to the referendum our school day was extended by 30 minutes. We were determined to make the best of that time. The master schedule was written so that every teacher now has at least 30 minutes each day to devote to science instruction.
Next, we looked at the materials our teachers were using to teach science. The curriculum we had used for the past six years, was replaced with a new product this past year. One of the other online resources teachers had used was no longer available. We found ways to supplement the materials we had using Title I funds to purchase Florida Science Coach workbooks for all grade 5 students and Scholastic Spin for students in grades 1 and 2. We were able to continue our subscription to Brain Pop. Brain Pop is an online program that includes short videos on a variety of science topics. These engaging videos are often used by teachers to kick off a new unit of science study. The district was able to provide us with a trial subscription to Mystery Science. Mystery Science is a new NGSS and NGSSS aligned curriculum for elementary teachers that provides complete lesson plans to teach hands-on science. Our students love solving the mysteries posed by each lesson.
Our STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) teacher, Nicole Clark has made it part of her annual goal to help us raise our science scores. She provided every teacher in our building with a set of the major science process words. Classrooms, offices and even our cafeteria feature these vocabulary words prominently. We have purchased Science Journals for every student in grades 2-5. Each morning Miss Clark is featured on our morning announcements. Her daily “Moment of Science” asks students questions about the scientific method and to show their understanding of the science process vocabulary. Students in upper grades respond in their journals whereas younger grades respond through class discussions. Her weekly “Science Challenge” posts a picture that includes an obvious, or sometimes not-so-obvious, scientific error. Students are asked to fill out a response card that identifies the error and drop it off in the box outside Miss Clark’s classroom. Each Friday, she reveals the correct answer to the challenge and announces the names of some of the students who submitted correct answers.
Though recouping the 19 points we lost last year will be no easy job, the students and teachers at Kingsway are up to the challenge.
Carole Johnston is the principal of Kingsway Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.