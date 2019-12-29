When a new decade dawns, especially one as well balanced as 2020, the occasion calls for retrospection.
In 2010 West Villages didn’t exist. The Port Charlotte–Punta Gorda area had only one Mexican restaurant — La Esperanza — and one sushi source: Amimoto Japanese Restaurant.
In odd twists of fate, Chef Bob Moltzan was running a Port Charlotte restaurant called Tapas One, much like his current North Port tapas bar, and John Wright presided, as now, over the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
Some things never change, but a lot of others do.
1. WE REALLY LIKE SALSA AND SUSHI NOW
When asked what’s new from his point of view, Moltzan said, “First and foremost: Diversity.”
The original La Esperanza family can be found at two different local Mexican cantinas: Isabel and Annabel’s in Punta Gorda and Las Margaritas de Camila’s in Port Charlotte. But now they’re only two among 20 Mexican eateries from Venice to Punta Gorda.
There are also nine Thai eateries, three Indian and, soon, 14 serving sushi, along with Cuban Taste, Caribbean Oriental Specialties and Golden Krust, Trinidadian Patsy’s Caribbean Delight, Haitian Café Creole, Puerto Rican Sabor a mi Tierra, Mediterranean Ephesus, Vietnamese Pho Saigon and Dominican El Rincón del Mofongo. Add to that spicy mix North Port’s Colombian Que Rico, D&G Caribbean Restaurant and Greek Grille & Gallery.
2. VEGGIES AREN’T JUST SIDES ANYMORE
When online-reservations site OpenTable recently announced 2019 trends, health topped its list of hot reviewer topics.
“Plant based” (vegan by any other name) increased by 136 percent in OpenTable’s reviews. Diners also vegged out on cauliflower crust (up 487 percent) and jackfruit (a pulled pork imposter that rose 148 percent in review mentions).
Vegan eateries were unheard of in 2010, but now you can find the Impossible Burger or Beyond Burger all over. Seed to Table Vegan Eatery in Venice and Café Evergreen in Nokomis specialize in plants.
3. BUMPER-TO-BUMPER FOOD TRUCKS
In 2010, the only local food trucks were construction site “roach coaches” and that beloved rapscallion Jimmy’s Tacos — always just a traffic light ahead of code enforcement.
First Punta Gorda, then Charlotte County and most recently North Port have so relaxed their attitudes and ordinances that it’s hard to remember when only one truck cruised local streets.
4. A PICTURE’S WORTH 1,000 BITES
Before 2010, we had cell phones that took pictures, but we didn’t have Instagram.
Without it, we might never have had the cartoon of a worried waiter inquiring, “Is everything okay? You haven’t photographed your food!”
Suddenly it was no longer enough to just boast about what you had for dinner. You had to share an eye-popping photo of it, too.
5. WHAT’S BREWING?
Within the last decade, Fort Myers came to dominate an effervescent local craft beverage scene. Its first brewery, Fort Myers Brewing Co., was soon joined by a dozen others in Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
Kent Bailey, Florida Brewers Guild president, said in 2018, “That’s what the people want ... variety, flavor, creativity. I think it’s a pent-up need.”
Pent-up need also hit Punta Gorda, at Fat Point Brewing, Peace River Beer Co. and Alligator Bay Distillers, and Venice’s Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen.
6. BITES WORTH 1,000 PLATES
Though many local diners still pursue the biggest portions they can find, the trend toward small plates has also shrunken what we’re served.
Whether you called them tapas, bar bites, charcuterie (cured meat) or sharable plates, little eats sprang up all over Punta Gorda — at Leroy’s, F.M. Don’s and Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine — as well as North Port’s Tapas One. The National Restaurant Association agreed, placing charcuterie boards fourth in 2017’s top 20 food trends.
7. WHERE’S MY SERVER?
San Francisco restaurateur Matt Semmelhack announced in a 2016 interview, “The age of the cool counter-service bar is upon us.”
He was talking about the rise of fast-casual dining, with minimal staff, smaller menus and counter service.
Wherever eateries suffer from high overhead, narrow profit margins and a shortage of qualified staff, one solution is limited-service fast casual, where the customer pays upfront and runners bring food to table.
Witness Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray, which long ago proved itself fast casual by simply being an Irish pub, Port Charlotte’s Ekiben (formerly Bento House) and Venice’s Snowbirds Grille.
8. HECK, I’LL JUST HAVE IT TO GO
If Instagram changed the way we look at our food, third-party delivery changed the way we get it. Never mind fast-casual service or even leaving your house. For a fee, you could get it delivered to your door via apps like Bite Squad, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Enjoy restaurants while they last. Next decade, will we even have them anymore?
