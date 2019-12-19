Readers regularly send me copies of mailings that they’ve won a foreign lottery. It’s usually from Madrid, Spain, involving the legitimate Euro Milliones Spanish lottery and includes the serial ticket number of the winning ticket along with the lucky numbers.
However, most are probably not aware that there’s an "i" missing in the “Millones” mailing. Or that to enter this lottery, you have to buy a ticket. Physically. In Europe.
But most everyone’s aware of the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. Interest is peak right now since the PCH Super Prize of $2,500 a week for life, is about to be announced on Dec. 30 for all entries received by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 26.
While any lottery requires a purchase to enter, sweepstakes must be a free game of chance. Still, if you didn’t enter the PCH sweepstakes, you can’t win, and it’s a sure scam if someone says you did.
However, while the mantra, “if you didn’t enter, you can’t win,” applies to the PCH sweepstakes, so many people enter, being contacted doesn’t raise as many suspicions.
PCH emphasizes winners of its major prizes are only notified live and in-person by its famous Prize Patrol.
But did you know PCH awards smaller prizes throughout the year? And no one comes knocking at your door with a TV crew, a big check, and a bouquet of roses for those.
“At our option, we may notify winners of lesser prize amounts via an overnight express carrier such as UPS, FedEx or USPS Express Mail and occasionally via email,” notes pch.com.
“PCH is one of the few organizations that send out legitimate prize draw notifications and, because of that, it's a name that scammers love to use,” warns Scambusters.org.“The crooks have even tried to add another touch of realism by using the well-known names of employees that are used in genuine prize draws.”
The goal? For an imposter to convince you to prepay taxes or cover legal or insurance fees. Sometimes it involves a real-looking advance check. However, like all fake check scams, it bounces, and you’re sending out your own money.
Scambusters explains prize scammers are good at winning their victims' trust. They sometimes phone them several times a day to establish a good relationship before even mentioning the "fees" you have to pay.
However, PCH says there are never any strings attached to winning a Publishers Clearing House prize.
“We do not ask for bank account information. There is no processing fee, tax, or special handling charge required to win, and our prizes are delivered free of charge to the winners.”
In 2018, over 132,000 fraud complaints about prizes, lotteries, and sweepstakes were filed with the Federal Trade Commission, reporting losses of $118 million.
So what are some tipoffs that you’re not a prize winner?
Remember, you have to enter to win. Anyone saying you were “automatically entered” is a crook.
If you get a notification by mail, AARP says carefully look at the envelope.
“If your entry form or congratulations letter was sent bulk rate, it means a lot of other people got the same mailing.”
And Scambusters warns if you're given another number to call to verify your win, it's likely a scam. Find the real number of the supposed awarding organization online and call them to check. The number for the real PCH is 800-392-4190.
Finally, be wary of skill contests, like solving math problems or answering trivia questions. Since the element of chance is removed, they’re allowed to charge an upfront payment to enter.
“But these contests also tend to get more difficult and expensive as you advance,” warns the FTC, “leaving contestants with nothing to show for their money and effort.” Instead, “you’ll probably get more promotional mail, telemarketing calls, or spam email instead of a prize.”
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
