It wasn’t that June Carpenter didn’t like the Rainbow Cleaning System. She’d owned one some 30 years ago and loved it. It’s why she unhesitatingly agreed to an in-home demonstration and purchased one on a Wednesday.
“We firmly believe that the Rainbow Cleaning System is best demonstrated and sold to customers through personalized in-home demonstrations,” explains the Troy, Michigan-based company on its website. “This allows the customer to experience the versatility and performance of the product and make an informed purchase decision.”
These water filtration systems aren’t cheap. June paid $2,700.
But, trying it out for the first time two days later on Friday evening, the 71-year-old Port Charlotte resident said she had difficulty assembling the system and couldn’t lift the unit out of the sink after filling it with water because of her arthritis. As much as she wanted to keep it, June decided to return it.
Unable to reach the salesperson, June looked at her contract and saw — for the first time — that she only had until midnight the next day, Saturday, to cancel it.
Federal and Florida “cooling-off” laws provide three business days – including Saturdays — to cancel a sale over $25 in your home. The regulations require that notice be in writing.
They’re there for a reason.
The Federal Trade Commission notes a “significant concern about high-pressure sales tactics and deception that can occur during in-home solicitations.”
June signed — but admitted not initially reading — the included Rainbow written cancellation notice.
Nonetheless, once discovered, June immediately followed the required cancellation instructions on her contract to “mail or deliver” a signed cancellation notice to the seller’s Port Charlotte address on the contract. She decided to hand-deliver the cancellation notice and return the Rainbow cleaning system early Saturday afternoon.
But the Port Charlotte Rainbow office address on her contract was closed on Saturdays.
And so was the post office.
All June could do then was go back to the Port Charlotte Rainbow office Monday and explain what happened. She was told it was too late to cancel on the fourth business day.
I contacted Todd Gegelman, Rainbow’s “registered general distributor,” in Orlando asking if he could get involved. Gegelman refused, pointing to a text message June had allegedly sent to the salesperson on Sunday, saying she “loves this thing.” When I asked June, she categorically denied sending it, then called the salesperson, who admitted never receiving it.
More importantly, Gegelman didn’t respond to my repeated question about why his Port Charlotte sales office was closed on Saturday during the three-day cancellation period.
I also contacted Rainbow’s Michigan headquarters, which acknowledged my inquiry but didn’t respond.
So, what can June do now?
If Rainbow isn’t in compliance with the cooling-off laws, June retains the right to return her cleaning system for a full refund. However, that probably requires filing a small claims lawsuit.
Meanwhile, June can file formal complaints with the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 800-966-7226, Florida’s Department of Consumer Services at 800-435-7352, and the FTC at 877-382-4357.
The big takeaway from this column?
If anyone comes into your home selling anything — whether it’s vacuum cleaners, water filtration systems, security alarm systems, subscriptions, or solar energy — you have three business days, including Saturday, to cancel. Period. The best way is in writing in any form sent registered mail, postmarked within the three days, with a return receipt requested.
Federal law expands the three-day right to cancel to sales over $130 at facilities rented temporarily, like hotel rooms, convention centers, and restaurants. Excluded are items sold at craft fairs, and vehicle “tent sales” so long as the seller has at least one permanent place of business.
And understand, you don’t have to give a reason for canceling your purchase. You have the right to change your mind.
