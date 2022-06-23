This budget year is an exciting time for the city of North Port. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Port is the ninth fasting growing city in the country! That says a lot about our community.
Our population is growing rapidly, and people want to be here to have a good quality of life. As a city, we must be able to meet this growth and provide services at a level of excellence which exceed the expectations of our citizens.
The Fiscal Year 2023 budget workshops kicked off last week from June 14-16th in the City Commission Chambers. This was my first budget with the city, and I am very proud of our finance team and all the city departments that contributed their time, ideas, visions, and expertise to make the process a huge success.
Here are five things you should know as we move through the budget process.
First, this fiscal year has been focused on creating a road map of where North Port wants to go. We have a new strategic plan with six pillars as the main areas of our focus: Safe Community, Quality of Life, Economic Development & Growth Management, Environmental Resiliency & Sustainability, Infrastructure & Facilities, and Good Governance. We then began shifting our $200 million-plus budgeting process to align with the six pillars to an outcome based budgeting format. This means we are looking at all our programs and their connection to the outcomes that we want to achieve. This ensures we can measure the performance of our team and be able to better justify taxpayer dollars to where and why they are being spent.
Second, to make sure we can take care of the community, we must take care of our employees. The state of the economy has not been good for multiple months and our employees and citizens are experiencing increased costs from multiple areas. We are doing as much as we can to reduce that burden. Our recommended budget included a cost-of-living increase and a merit increase. We also have recently received feedback from a third-party compensation study and will be recommending an across the board increase to help adjust those positions that are below where they should be. This will allow us to recruit and retain the talent we need as a part of our city’s growing workforce.
Third, the main source of general fund revenue is our property tax. Our budget was created based on a 7.5% projection of growth and the actual amount of growth received from the county’s tax appraiser was 24.52%. This is one of the largest property tax growths in our area. The difference in ad valorem from the new valuation estimate is $3.5 million.
We deliberately chose not to add items back into the budget we prepared with our original projected revenue. Our budget was already balanced with programs that we felt we needed to adequately serve the community. The extra funding was used to increase our fund balance amount above and beyond the 20% reserve threshold. Not allocating this amount for current expenditures prepares us for an almost recession in the upcoming years. This fiscal responsibility is a direct demonstration of planning for tomorrow with our actions of today.
Fourth, the recommended budget included a continuation of the current millage rate at 3.7667. The ability to maintain this rate recommendation is due to several factors: other revenues coming in higher than originally projected, using a portion our already existing fund balance, and carefully budgeting for programs and personnel that help us move forward to achieve the vision of a more populated city.
We did not recommend decreasing this rate because if leaner years are ahead, we need to be prepared and increasing our fund balance is only one way. By keeping the rate the same it will reduce the probability and the amount of a tax increase in the future. There are other tax revenue sources we are exploring to reduce the burden on taxpayers.
Lastly, in order to meet the growth that is already occurring and maximize this time in our history, we are recommending expanding our footprint of our Economic Development Division. This request for new personnel will allow us to better recruit businesses, nurture our own small and local businesses, create an environment of entrepreneurship, and control our own destiny.
We will still work with our partners at Sarasota County and the Economic Development Corporation to ensure regional success. Expanding our economic development efforts will help us make sure we have an experienced dedicated team to bring a more diverse amount of businesses, walkable downtown areas, restaurants and activities for all ages to enjoy the best city in Sarasota County!
