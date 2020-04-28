"PCU" can boast 20 years of success
Since September 1960, when Port Charlotte "U" opened for business in the small shopping center at the corner of Easy Street and U.S. 41, change and progress has been the order of the day and it's still going. As PCU became known, it started with 13 classes and grew from the beginning. It grew from a wishful dream to reality. This was thanks to General Development Corporation, Charlotte County Commissioners and hardworking citizens. In 1963 there were 63 members, growing out to a $4 million complex today. No adult education at first, now there are 279 classes. The Charlotte Cultural Center was unique for the country! It was given excellent publicity by Life Magazine.
New diagnostic system is now in operation
A computerized arterial blood analyzer and pulmonary function diagnostic system is now in service at Medical Center Hospital, Punta Gorda. The new system is one of the first of its kind in Southwest Florida. It provides immediate preliminary interpretation of pulmonary functions and arterial blood analysis.
Cardiac life support seminar for paramedics and nurses
In cooperation with the American Heart Association Florida Affiliate, St. Joseph Hospital, Port Charlotte, will be promoting its second annual Advanced Cardiac Life Support seminar on May 3 and 4.This course emphasizes establishing and maintaining an open airway using a variety of techniques and equipment.
Realty business news in Charlotte County
Albert Graham Jr, president of Punta Gorda Realty, welcomed Monte D Matarese to his staff. Matarese is a native of Charlotte County.
Horace Waters has joined the staff of Marshal Robinson, Charlotte County. Realtor Waters moved to Charlotte County in 1967. He immediately became involved in civic activities: United States Coastguard Auxiliary, being a commander in 1971. He also was a Punta Gorda City Councilman for four years.
Travel agency opens
Pro-Leisure Travel Agency, Inc. Has recently been opened by Zelda and Randall E. Smith. Coming from the Washington, D.C. area, they chose Charlotte County because because of the tremendous growth potential. The agency is located at the Professional Center in Punta Gorda, 201 West Marion Ave.
Power Squadron 'Doves'
New officers were elected for the "Doves" Auxiliary of the Peace River Power Squadron. They were installed recently in special ceremonies. They are Madeline Roda and Ruth Crendall, executive board members; Alma Cromp, treasurer; Jean Johnson, second vice president; Clovis South, president; Mary St.Clair Smith, secretary; Hermine Jacobs, executive board member; and Thelma Slater, first vice president.
Publix Easter Specials
*Pork Roast, 99 cents per pound
*Bryers Ice Cream, one half gallon, $1.99
*Strawberries, three pints, $1.49
*Apple Pie. Eight inches, $1.29 (Danish Bakery)
*Whole Wheat Bread, two loaves, $1
*Oranges, five pound bag, 89 cents
*Tasty Tomatoes, 39 cents a pound
*Romaine Lettuce, one pound, 33 cents
Charlotte High School swimmers
Charlotte High School Boys Swimming team won 10 out of 11 events yesterday taking a 39-13 decision from the Sebring High School team. Winners for the Tarpons included Allen Boughton, Charlie Campbell, Carl Best and Rick Rand.
Compiled by Janine Smith. Email: janinehs1@comcast.net.
