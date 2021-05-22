May 22 through May 28 is National Safe Boating Week. Boating is a popular recreational activity that is enjoyed by nearly 100 million Americans and sometimes it seems that 50 million of those boaters are right here in Punta Gorda. This is the perfect time to remind residents and visitors about some of the regulations that govern the Punta Gorda canal system.
The Punta Gorda Police Marine Officer and Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Marine Patrol, patrol all city waterways with an emphasis on public education and safety. They also address issues like unsafe vessel operations, excessive wakes and speeds, and depositing of waste, refuse and debris. Additionally, the marine officer looks for boats anchoring in a way that interferes with navigation and responds to people illegally securing boats to markers and mangroves. If you see something that doesn’t seem right, please report the violations to the Punta Gorda Police Department at 941-639-4111 for further investigation.
As for speed in the canals, Slow Speed Minimum Wake zones lie within the municipal limits of the city of Punta including Bass Inlet access channel, Buckley’s Pass access channel, Colony Point access channel, Fishermen’s Village access channel, Laishley Park Marina access channel, Pompano Inlet access channel, Ponce de Leon access channel, Punta Gorda Boat Club access channel, Punta Gorda Isles parallel channel, Punta Gorda Marina access channel, all canals within the Burnt Store Isles and Punta Gorda Isles canal maintenance assessment districts and all other shorelines within the municipal limits waterward to the six-foot depth contour as shown on the U.S. Geological Survey. This means that in all of these areas vessels must be operated in a manner that the bow is completely settled in the water with no rise in the bow.
Idle Speed No Wake and Slow Speed Minimum Wake speed zones are in place in Ponce de Leon Inlet, Pompano Inlet, Laishley Park Channel, and Bass Inlet and Snook Inlet. In these areas vessels must be operated at the minimum speed that allows the vessel to maintain headway and steerage.
Additionally, every person operating or navigating any vessel in, on, or under any waters within the city shall do so in a careful and prudent manner, taking into consideration the weather conditions and range of visibility, water turbulence, proximity to bathers, water skiers and other vessels, and all other attendant circumstances, so as not to endanger the life, limb or property of any person. The final reminder is that vessels cannot be operated in a careless manner or any manner such as to produce a wake capable of causing damage to other vessels, docks, seawalls,shorelines or other property by wash or erosion. With 55 miles of seawall in Punta Gorda this is extremely important to maintain the integrity of the canal system.
Boater safety is the responsibility of everyone that operates a vessel. By following the simple rules for safety we can all enjoy the best of life in what may be the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable and accessible waterfront destination.
