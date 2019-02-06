Delicious foodie finds, picture-perfect island getaways, and favorite local haunts are some of the activities shared in the 2019 Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Adventure Journal. The 94-page, full-color resource guide promotes Charlotte County’s tourism offerings. More than 60,000 guides were published.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau sends the guide to people who express interest in visiting the area through the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach VCB website, www.pure florida.com, or in response to other marketing efforts, such as print and online advertising. Guides are also distributed at the Punta Gorda Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport, local chambers of commerce, attractions, accommodations, official Florida Welcome Centers, and tourism trade events.
The guide is also a great resource for county residents who are entertaining out-of-town guests or even looking for something new to try themselves. You might discover something to do or somewhere to go you never knew was available in the county.
To get a guide, call 1-800-652-6090 or visit the bureau office at 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Meetings on YouTube
To expand the reach of the county’s television channel, CC-TV, meetings in Room 119 of the Administration Center will be livestreamed on YouTube beginning with today’s 9 a.m. Code Enforcement Special Magistrate meeting.
To watch the YouTube livestream, visit www.youtube.com/charlottecounty.
Other meetings that will be livestreamed include County Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Planning and Zoning and Construction Industry Licensing Board. All these meetings have been live on the county website via CC-TV’s streaming service and on Facebook Live. Of course, meetings are always broadcast on CC-TV on Comcast channel 20 (or channel 97 in some areas) or CenturyLink Prism channel 96.
The YouTube channel also includes on-demand viewing of CC-TV’s original programming, including Spotlight and News You Can Use segments, plus Pet of the Month and Artist of the Month profiles.
Heart Walk
Around the holidays I highlighted the efforts of county staff to help the less fortunate among us. I noted that these charitable works are not limited to a few weeks at the end of the year. It didn’t take long before the next big push came to my attention.
Nearly 50 employees from county departments are participating in the 2019 Charlotte County Heart Walk Feb. 9 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk raises awareness of heart disease and strokes and money to fund research to prevent and treat them.
To support county staff efforts, visit www.heartwalk.org and enter your area code.
Gaines Park
A fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is scheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 16 at American Legion Post #103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. Gaines was a Charlotte High School graduate who was killed Oct. 23, 1983, in the bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. The park project is a partnership between the foundation the Gaines family created and Charlotte County.
The event will feature music by The Boogiemen and food will be provided by Stacks Comfortable Food. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the event.
For information, call 941-743-1300.
Preparedness training
Our Office of Emergency Management preaches preparedness year-round. OEM has also trained scores of residents in everything from readiness basics like fire safety to involvement in the Community Emergency Response Team.
Registration for the next basic training course is now open. The course consists of three days of classes 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 23, March 2 and March 9. Topics will include preparedness, light search and rescue, fire safety, disaster psychology, team organization, and basic first aid.
To register, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the CERT banner at the top of the page.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
