To say my first six months as city manager have been eventful would be an understatement. From getting to know many of the talented staff members at the city to meeting the wonderful people that lead the businesses and organizations in the community, my days and evenings, have flown by. Much has been accomplished in this short time thanks to the leadership of City Council and our dedicated staff.
The Chapter Six Code rewrite was approved by City Council. The rewrite updated and added clarity to the provisions that govern the waterways in Punta Gorda. Several Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) projects have been completed. ADA improvements to the restroom facilities and kitchen areas of the City Hall Annex were finished.
An ADA ramp was installed at Laishley Park making access to the area more convenient for all. Multiple parks projects reached fruition. The Harborwalk, from the gazebo to Berry Street, now welcomes visitors to view Charlotte Harbor in Gilchrist Park. The Gilchrist Park playground was resurfaced to provide a safe environment for children to play. The fishing pier at Gilchrist Park decking replacement took place. Seawall repairs and replacements wrapped up at Ponce de Leon Park to protect the land from erosion.
Public Works completed a street rebricking project at Sullivan Street which is now beautifully redone with historic bricks. They are also installing new pathway lighting west of Berry on Retta to the bridge into Fishermen’s Village, and have finished the lighting replacement project at Herald Count Center. Public Works has also ordered four new refuse trucks to aid in the efficient provision of waste management services.
The city launched Text My Gov for visitors and residents to access information by texting 941-347-0747. The Small Business Spotlight was created to share the stories of local businesses.
The Punta Gorda Police Department launched its award winning Veteran’s Crisis Assistance Team, providing an extra level of customer service to those that have served our country. The Punta Gorda Fire Department (PGFD) has played a huge role in providing vaccines to our residents and will continue to do so into the foreseeable future. They have also undergone extensive training in a variety of areas over the past few months. The PGFD has also placed the order for a new aerial fire truck.
The 1% sales tax was approved and that has allowed the city to move forward with the renovation of Historic City Hall. Space has been acquired for the relocation of the Clerk’s Office and Finance Department during construction. Progress has also been made on the Comprehensive Plan and Form Based Codes. City Council has also authorized a traffic study for the area of U.S. 41 north bound in downtown Punta Gorda.
As we move forward into the budgeting process for fiscal year 2022, I encourage residents to share your thoughts regarding budget priorities. Simply send an email with your suggestions to citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com anytime during the month of April. As we enter in to the second half of fiscal year 2021, city staff will continue to work to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
