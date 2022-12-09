Are you interested in a deeper understanding of the operations of city government? Do you have expertise or experience in a particular area? Do you have the desire to work with new people and make connections?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might want to consider serving on a Citizen Advisory Board. Serving provides you with the opportunity to have your voice heard and allows you to provide meaningful input to help influence decisions in the city.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

