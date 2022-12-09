Are you interested in a deeper understanding of the operations of city government? Do you have expertise or experience in a particular area? Do you have the desire to work with new people and make connections?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might want to consider serving on a Citizen Advisory Board. Serving provides you with the opportunity to have your voice heard and allows you to provide meaningful input to help influence decisions in the city.
City staff members have created tools to make serving on a board easier. A Board Member Handbook helps you to understand your role and the decisions you will be asked to make. The bylaws of the committees spell out the duties and responsibilities of the respective board. Criteria guides are provided to assist with the technicalities of board decisions, and a new board member training session is also offered to make onboarding a positive experience.
• Board of Zoning Appeals – (two regular and two alternates) Meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 4 p.m. Makes recommendations to City Council on variances to city code. City residency is required. Financial disclosure is required.
• Burnt Store Isles Canal Advisory Committee – (one regular) Meets the secondcTuesday at 1:30 p.m. Must be resident of Burnt Store Isles. Makes recommendations to the City Council on effective maintenance of existing canals, waterways, and navigable channels within the district, together with the maintenance and reconstruction of seawalls. Holds public hearings and makes the final decision on petitions for special permits.
• Code Enforcement Board – (three regular and two alternate) Meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday at 9 a.m. City residency required. Financial disclosure required.
• Historic Preservation Advisory Board – (two alternate) Meets the fourth Thursday at 9 a.m. Must be city resident. Identifies for the City Council historically significant structures and sites that should be considered for designation as a “Local HistoricLandmark” or be nominated for listing on the Florida Master Site File and the NationalcRegister of Historic Places. Makes recommendations of the policies for protecting historically significant structures and sites. Makes recommendations to staff about certificates of appropriateness for any demolition, variance, sign, or relocation of structures. Promotes public awareness of historic archaeological preservation and its community benefits.
• Punta Gorda Isles Canal Advisory Committee – (one regular) Meets the third Monday at 1:30 p.m. Must be resident of Punta Gorda Isles. Makes recommendations to City Council on effective maintenance of existing canals, waterways, and navigable channels within the district, together with the maintenance and reconstruction of seawalls. Holds public hearings and makes final decisions on petitions for special permits.
• Utility Advisory Board – (two regular) Meets monthly on the fourth Monday at 9 a.m. Makes recommendations to City Council about, but not limited to, revisions to the utility construction standards, alleged billing discrepancies, and review of utility drawings and specifications. City residency required.
If you are interested in serving in any available seats, please fill out the online application at https://tinyurl.com/4vhuuhdp or give the Punta Gorda City Clerk’s Office a call at 941-575-3369. Together, we will continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.