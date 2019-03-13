Dover-Kohl’s sub consultant Partners for Economic Solutions presented its initial economic and budgetary analysis at the March 6 City Council meeting. Pertinent information for Punta Gorda:
• Median household income is $59,507 and median net worth is $336,593.
• Economies with few industries (i.e. Punta Gorda) are highly susceptible to economic shocks.
• Only 9 percent of Punta Gorda workers live in the city.
• Commercial market potential from 2019 to 2030 is up to 250,000 in office square feet, 150,000 in retail square feet, and 200 hotel rooms.
• Residential market potential to 2030 is up to 930 single-family homes, 420 multi-family rental units, and 750 condominiums.
• Punta Gorda operating reserves are well below national standards and similar sized municipalities in Florida.
• Revenue potential from incremental property taxes by 2030 range from $1.7 to $2.9 million for general fund operations, and $86,300 to $161,400 for capital improvements.
• Current land development regulations increase the share of the residential tax burden, currently at 88.7 percent. At full development, the residential tax burden will be 89.2 percent, residential alone 96.7 percent, and single-family alone 90.0 percent.
• Increased density results in increased revenue per acre, ranging from $6,293 to $8,593 for single-family, $20,177 to $41,699 multi-family, and $26,832 to $53,662 condominium. The difference in revenue per acre is due to surface or structured parking and detached versus attached homes.
Initial economic recommendations are: achieve the city’s sustainability goals through better balance and diversity; grow to keep downtown healthy and competitive; plan for a full range of housing types; and emphasize mixed-use, infill, walkable communities and connectivity. View the full report at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Pickleball – The city will be moving forward with installation of sound barrier material on two sides of the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts to mitigate noise emanating from play. In addition, City Council appointed a seven-member fact finding committee to develop approaches for a more long term solution to pickleball activity within the city.
Citywide Master Plan Review
The Work in Progress Presentation Charrette with members of the Dover-Kohl team will be held March 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the the First United Methodist Register and view the schedule for the Open Design Studios to be conducted in the Laishley Park Community Room at www.puntagordamasterplan.com/new-events.
Planning Charrette
Dover Kohl will conduct a charrette today at 5 p.m. at the Charlotte High School Cafeteria regarding conceptual scenarios to consider for the area currently housing the Punta Gorda Boat and Bayfront Center.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.