Caleb, a 7-year-old North Port lad, has hopes of becoming a basketball star. Those hopes, however, were temporarily derailed a couple of weeks ago when he met the “Claw.”
Caleb’s parents, seeing how much he enjoys playing on the I-9 team in a North Port youth league, shelled out the cash to buy a portable basketball hoop. They placed it in their driveway so Caleb could practice at will — perfecting his skills.
It was after Hurricane Ian, on a typical Florida Fall day when Caleb’s mother, Tiffany, asked him to take out the dog.
He did. But the chore quickly became a terrible experience.
The “Claw” was picking up his basketball hoop and depositing it in a huge black truck.
It seems Caleb’s Dad had laid the hoop down in the driveway that day. Hurricane Ian debris was piled up and down the street, on both sides of the driveway. And, as luck would have it, that was the day the debris contractor decided to work their street.
The basketball hoop was just another piece of debris to them. The driver manipulated that big claw we all see on those huge truck-and-trailer combinations and slowly swung the new basketball hoop into the trailer with all the limbs, brush and house shingles being collected that day.
Then, as Caleb gasped, he moved on to the next house.
A visibly upset Caleb ran inside to see if his Mom could rescue his hoop.
When she went outside she was met by the driver of the truck. It seems he had noticed the startled look on Caleb’s face.
“The guy was really nice,” Tiffany said. “He came up to our house after he saw how upset Caleb was and asked what he could do. I was changing a diaper and told him ‘stuff happens’ and cut him kinda short.”
The family had a clean yard — no debris — but no basketball hoop. Caleb was crushed.
But when Sunday came, there was a knock at the door.
The driver had come back — on his own initiative — and brought a new basketball hoop with him.
“He knocked on our door and told my husband he wanted to give it to Caleb. He was so nice. I wasn’t home and didn’t get a chance to thank him before he left,” Tiffany said.
“He certainly didn’t have to buy us a new hoop. I understand how mistakes like that are made,” Tiffany said, posting the story on her Facebook page.
“Whoever you are,” she said, “I want to thank you very much.”
