Hackworth

Caleb, a 7-year-old North Port lad, has hopes of becoming a basketball star. Those hopes, however, were temporarily derailed a couple of weeks ago when he met the “Claw.”

Caleb’s parents, seeing how much he enjoys playing on the I-9 team in a North Port youth league, shelled out the cash to buy a portable basketball hoop. They placed it in their driveway so Caleb could practice at will — perfecting his skills.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments