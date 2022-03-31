This is a shoutout to the Charlotte County commissioners — and a plea to the county to recognize the difficulty citizens have in participating in the land development process.
At its meeting last week the Commission took two important steps to protect the neighborhoods and the environment of the county. In the morning they voted to acquire two parcels along Placida Road, backing up to Coral Creek in Cape Haze. It is hoped that, together with other nearby parcels to the south this area can become a kayak launch and, at the same time, protect the beautiful and fragile environment of Coral Creek.
In the afternoon the Commission considered adoption of so-called Evaluation and Appraisal (EAR) Amendments to the Comprehensive Plan. While these amendments are simply supposed to be an update of the plan, in this case inclusion of new language about working waterfronts, when coupled with existing provisions, resulted in a situation where development of up to 65 units of density per acre could occur anywhere throughout the county. Density units are dwelling units. Sixty-five units/acre is far beyond the densities anywhere else in the county other than Sunseeker.
Citizens objected, pleading for protection from the 65-unit density in West County where the environment is fragile and evacuation is extremely difficult. And the Commission responded, with a unanimous vote to exclude West County from the 65 unit threat.
What continues to be troubling is that county staff defended the 65 unit number by claiming that so-called “functional limitations” would prevent that level from being attained in practice. Stormwater, parking and open space requirements, all of which require calculations, would do the job.
Many will remember that in the second to last Fishery hearing, at which over 100 objectors turned out before the Planning and Zoning Board, the Friends of Cape Haze had to hire a consultant and an attorney to challenge county staff’s review of the so-called “functional limitations.” The Friends found, for example, that the applicant had used the “open space or height” trade to claim that the county fishing pier was open space allowing greater height. And the proposal got staff approval.
Functional limitations that citizens can review only by hiring consultants at great expense simply cut the public out of the process. And the difficulty of participation will get worse if Charlotte County decides to eliminate public newspaper notices of upcoming proceedings. The recently revamped county website makes it very difficult to find information, even the regulations, necessary for citizen participation.
So many thanks to our commissioners for their concerns for our neighborhoods and our environment. We look forward to cooperating in continued efforts to protect our natural areas. And we urge attention to the need to make development requirements citizen friendly-so we all know where 65 units per acre can and cannot go!
