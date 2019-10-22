As pumpkins show up in local stores, our thoughts go back to childhood and pumpkin patches. This part of Florida is a difficult place to grow traditional pumpkins as they are not well suited to our area due to the pest pressure and climate experienced during the summer. However, a pumpkin that has been here in Florida for centuries is the Seminole pumpkin. The Seminole pumpkin is well-adapted and can produce reliably in spite of our hot climate. These pumpkins are a little different and may remind you more of squat butternut squash than a jack-o-lantern!
Seminole pumpkins were originally grown by the Calusa, Creek, and Miccosukee peoples. This pumpkin is a cultivar of Cucurita moschata from which we get our common butternut squash of today. A Seminole pumpkins’ appearance can be a bit variable as it comes in a variety of shapes and colors. The flesh of this pumpkins is orange and tastes like a sweet butternut squash. While mature fruits can get upwards to six to twelve pounds, mine have been smaller — closer to three pounds. The young fruit can be used like a summer squash – the flowers can also be cooked and eaten.
While many other squash and pumpkin relatives will not do well in the hot and rainy summer weather, Seminole pumpkins require it. Seminole pumpkins are very tolerant to many pests except one — the melonworm. This caterpillar will skeletonize leaves and make the foliage look like it withered away from disease. If you look carefully, you will notice an abundance of slender green caterpillars munching away at the foliage – some tucked in webbed-in leaf sections. Melonworms can be a devastating, but controllable insect pest when caught early. Use either a microbial insecticide such as Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis), or a spinosad product. Personally, I found spinosad to be very effective!
Start your Seminole pumpkins in the spring in our area – I had mine in by late May. They will take at least ninety days from seed to harvest. Select a full-sun area with well-drained soil enriched with compost. The vines can grow upwards to twenty-five feet long, so plan accordingly. As they were originally grown up dead trees to save space as a natural trellis, a garden trellis of some type will help keep the fruit off the ground and away from critters. Mulch the soil to retain moisture and suppress weeds.
These pumpkins will turn from green to a butternut-tan when ripe. Once you harvest the fruit, keep it in a cool, dry place where it will store well for months. Use Seminole pumpkins just like you would butternut squash when cooking. This is a traditional Florida native vegetable that is being rediscovered. While you may be more familiar with butternut squash, check out its ancestor, the Seminole pumpkin – you will be happy that you did!
Just as a reminder, we are moving to our new office at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Road, Port Charlotte FL 33953, October 21st to the 23rd, so please forgive us for any inconvenience during this short transition. Our phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.
Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden will continue to be open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harbor View Road. You can continue to call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 pm at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer through the first of the new year. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area.
Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/sfylifasufledu/charlotte/docs/pdf/Plant-Clinics-Schedule1.pdf. I thank you for your continued support of Extension during this transitional time which we hope will be as seamless as possible.
