At a recent Curmudgeon Club meeting a guest speaker spoke regarding the school system in Florida. The comparison between the school administration here and the northern school systems was discussed.
When moving to Charlotte County some 20 years ago, I was surprised to learn that the schools did not mail any information regarding school matters to residents and taxpayers. In New York State, even part-time residents who paid school taxes receive literature from the school.
Such literature addressed all issues, including school schedules, activities and yearly calendar. The Charlotte County School Board stated that it was too expensive for such mailings, and that information was available online or from newspapers. Evidently, the administration forgets who supports the system through taxes.
At the Curmudgeon meeting, school budgets also were discussed. In both states up north where I resided, the school budget was brought to a vote before all taxpayers to approve or reject the budget. Many times the budget was rejected and returned to the districts for revisions. This allowed the voters a voice in the process.
I read in the Charlotte Sun recently that the budget was printed and comments were welcomed. At the School Board meetings that I attended, I can attest to the fact that the board generally does not act on input from the public. In addition, discussion about paid school board members ensued. For the most part with some exceptions, northern state school board members are not paid. In Charlotte County, a salary for a member is more than $40,000 plus benefits. The recent approval of additional funding through real estate taxes was approved to be used for expenses including a raise for teachers. The school superintendent also saw a generous increase in his salary.
The Florida Department of Education recently noted that home-schooled students rose to more than 97,000 in 2019 from 62,000 in 2010. Does this trend indicate that the public school system is broken or inadequate? Some of the reasons behind the rise are security and the better hands-on learning experience of home-schooled children. Thankfully, when older members of the population attended school, it was a safe and educational experience. Nowadays a school is fortified with fences and a security system that imitates most secured government facilities.
We can all expect to pay more for funding of the school system in the county. Will we expect to see improvements in the student’s performance and improved infrastructure to the school’s campuses?
Another issue the county will ask voters for their approval is the extension of the county sales tax that was implemented in 1994 and has been extended continually since that time. As a taxpayer against the tax, there are many good projects that have been completed as a result. County officials have stated that more income has been realized than anticipated in the last voter approval.
Proponents of the tax say the tax is justified because the visitors to the county pay a large portion of the funds received. True, however, the year-round residents pay the tax year-round. Would it be justified to give the permanent resident a tax-free holiday for a week during off season as the state does for hurricane and school tax free holidays?
The county has asked residents for input via a sales tax focus group for additional projects to be funded. If the tax is approved, another flaw in the process is the approval of projects by the voters and the county’s attempt to change the funding or change the purpose.
A recent example was the approval of the funding for the Family Services Center expansion/remodel on Gibralter Drive in Parkside. A change in purpose was proposed by county officials to allow for construction of some housing projects on the site. This proposal was rejected by many citizens in Parkside. A citizen input meeting was held to object to the proposed change. It is believed by some that the meeting changed the proposal for the housing project. The status of the Family Services Center is still pending.
Perhaps the taxpayers should demand that any changes to approve the sales tax funding be abandoned and a new vote be approved before changes to the projects are considered.
