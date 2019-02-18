As a former student and product of the Charlotte County public school system and now the extremely proud principal at Port Charlotte High School, I want thank our community for committing valuable resources to our school by approving the tax referendum for education this past November.
Our staff continues to work harder than ever in support of our students by providing a foundation of skills and knowledge that will allow them to flourish in the 21st century. That foundation will grow and be stronger because of the selflessness of our community providing us with an incredible funding opportunity.
The purpose of my article is quite simple. I want our community to see what those valuable resources will be supporting during a typical week at our school in the years that follow. Below, from my perspective during the week of Feb. 4, is a “Week in the Life of Pirates.”
132,020 minutes of instruction in math, science, English, social studies, and electives provided by our 81 teachers to our students.
Six student/athletes signing letters of intent to play soccer, football, basketball, and lacrosse in college on National Signing Day.
PCHS Boys Basketball Team beating Desoto to finish undefeated (23-0) in the regular season — first ever in school history.
Our guidance staff (four team members) meeting with and registering each of our freshmen and sophomore students (847 students) in classes for the next school year.
Champs Café serving 7,075 meals to our students.
Model United Nations team’s first place as “Best Large Delegate” in the national Model U.N. competition in Boston, with 16 students winning individual awards.
Thirty-two students in the band and the cast practicing for our spring musical drama production, “Aida.”
Spring athletic teams (baseball, softball, baseball, lacrosse, boys weightlifting, track) practice each day after school.
Some 1.4 million square feet cleaned by our custodial crew.
Our occupational specialist assisting students with scholarship applications, ACT/SAT registration, PERT registration and college applications.
Eighty-two students received free after-school tutoring by our teachers during “Power Hour.”
Girls basketball team finishing their season with a winning record – first in four years.
Naval Junior Officer Training Corps placing third in “crunches” at the Winter Park Wildcat Field Day.
Some 610 students enrolled in Advanced Placement classes.
Eleven paraprofessionals working each day to support our special needs students.
PCHS wrestling team preparing for the district competition.
Eighty-four visitors to campus vetted through our front office security system.
Spring tape art murals currently under construction around the hallways at school.
Some 248 students treated by our school nurse.
Eight students chosen by staff for the January Student of the Month luncheon with the school principal.
PCHS Girl’s weightlifting team sending seven girls to the state weightlifting tournament in Panama City.
The “Pride” of Port Charlotte bands preparing for their spring competitions each of the next three weekends around the state of Florida.
182 students co-enrolled receiving technical training at the Charlotte Technical College each day.
11,241 grades provided by teachers and processed by data entry for our students during the “progress reports” window.
845 students transported each day by 23 bus drivers and para-professionals.
All of our English 9 and English 10 students participating in the Middle of the Year District Writing Assessment in preparation for state testing later this spring.
2,679 attendance entries managed by our student office team.
Seventy-nine students co-enrolled at Florida Southwest College.
It was an incredible week. Our students, teachers and staff are looking forward to the challenges and opportunities each week brings in pursuit of “student success.” Thank you, the community of Charlotte County, for being a valuable partner throughout this process.
Louis M. Long is the principal of Port Charlotte High School.
