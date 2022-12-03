The City of North Port would like to thank its residents for voting to support the referendum for the Price Boulevard widening project. If Hurricane Ian has shown us anything, it proved without a doubt that Price Boulevard is an essential route through our community, and widening this corridor will assist with traffic flow to meet the demands of our growing city.

While the referendum was approved on Nov. 8, work for this project has been underway for many years, and initial plans for construction had already been completed. However, our Department of Public Works and contractors are applying lessons learned from Hurricane Ian to ensure the new roadway can withstand powerful storms.


Jerome Fletcher is the North Port city manager.

