The City of North Port would like to thank its residents for voting to support the referendum for the Price Boulevard widening project. If Hurricane Ian has shown us anything, it proved without a doubt that Price Boulevard is an essential route through our community, and widening this corridor will assist with traffic flow to meet the demands of our growing city.
While the referendum was approved on Nov. 8, work for this project has been underway for many years, and initial plans for construction had already been completed. However, our Department of Public Works and contractors are applying lessons learned from Hurricane Ian to ensure the new roadway can withstand powerful storms.
Utilizing information from stormwater surveys and water modeling, the engineers have been tasked with redesigning the four waterway crossings on Price to mitigate possibilities of significant damage to the roadway from large storms like Ian. This redesign requires input, review and approval of other state and regulatory agencies and will take approximately one year to complete; however, work continues to progress behind the scenes.
So what can you expect next? City departments are working concurrently on multiple aspects of this large project to help deliver the completed roadway as quickly as possible. While plans to harden the waterway crossings are being redesigned, the city’s Utilities Department will begin the first phase of the project, targeted to commence in April. The work will provide needed updates and upgrades to water and sewer service located within the Price Boulevard right-of-way, improving service delivery for years to come. This work should have minimal impact on traffic.
The city’s Finance Department has begun working with bonding companies to obtain funding in line with project progression needs; procurement and legal staff will be working on the required documentation to bid and contract the work once the plans are ready. In addition, staff are working to identify alternate routes and improvements to help traffic flow while Price Boulevard is under construction.
This extensive project will take multiple years to complete, but the benefits it will provide our city will be even longer lasting. As North Port’s population continues to grow in the years and decades, having a wider, storm-hardened Price Boulevard will make life easier for our residents and make our whole community more resilient.
To stay up to date on this project, visit NorthPortFL.gov/Price and sign up to receive email notifications. You can also follow the city’s social media accounts for all our latest news and information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.