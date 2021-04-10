I have several thoughts concerning the right to make a right-hand turn on red lights and bicycle safety.
Traveling north on Tamiami Trail at the intersection of Midway Boulevard, I noticed a vehicle making a right-hand turn on a red light. The traffic on Tamiami Trail had the right of way on a green light and a vehicle made a rolling stop coming into the intersection. All traffic on Tamiami Trail had to brake to avoid a collision with the turning vehicle. If this wasn’t dangerous enough, the vehicle crossed three lanes of traffic to make a left-hand turn in the median.
The purpose of the right-hand turn on red law was to save gasoline and to improve traffic flow. Many drivers think that the turn on red gives them the right to turn regardless of oncoming traffic. Florida State Statute 316.075 is clear on the law. It states “Before entering the intersection in obedience to a steady red signal may make a right turn, but shall yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other traffic proceeding as directed by the signal at the intersection.” Some intersections prohibit a turn on red at all times.
Motorists should use caution when making the turn on red. It is unsafe when making the turn if traffic is approaching the intersection at 45 miles per hour.
In regard to bicycle safety, the news recently has reported several incidents involving collisions with bicyclists. One such incident was a hit-and-run involving a motor vehicle. Many motorists complain about bicyclists on the roads, however, Florida statutes state that a bicyclist has all of the rights of the roadway applicable to any driver.
Bicyclists often do not follow safe practices when riding. I noticed one such incident when a bicyclist did not stop at a stop sign when entering the roadway. Fortunately, the vehicle having the right-of-way was not traveling at a high rate of speed or a collision with the bicyclist would have occurred. In addition to bicyclists not observing the rules of the road, motorists seem to disregard the three-foot rule when passing a bicyclist.
Bicyclists are required to adhere to all the rules when riding including stopping at all intersections, signaling intention to make turns and riding with the flow of traffic. For safety reasons, a bicyclist should cross the roadway at designated intersections. Many times a bicyclist is observed crossing Tamiami Trail between intersections.
It is legal for a bicyclist to use sidewalks, however, caution must be used when approaching pedestrians. When passing a pedestrian an audible signal must be used. Other safety rules must be followed including proper lighting on the bicycle when riding at night. In addition, riders under the age of 16 must wear a helmet.
Safety should be a major concern for all of us who use the highways, and we should observe all rules of the road whether operating a motor vehicle or a bicycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.