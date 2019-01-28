Whoa! To most people in Florida who pay close attention in politics, the news that Adam Smith is taking a job outside of journalism is a jolt.
The longtime political editor of the Tampa Bay Times announced he is leaving to join Mercury Public Affairs. It’s a loss for the paper and for political coverage in this state.
I should say up front that in addition to the work I do here for Florida Politics, I also write a weekly column for the Times section in Tampa. It’s kind of like being Switzerland since both entities compete heavily and have known to take shots at each other.
Neither outlet has asked me to criticize or say anything negative about the other. Out of respect to both, I really don’t know much about what happens in the inner workings of either. It takes enough energy to write coherent thoughts about interesting subjects without wasting bandwidth on other issues.
I have enormous respect for my colleagues at Florida Politics. That’s because I know how hard they work and how good they are. I also have many friends at the Times, and I know about its commitment to important journalism.
It’s not an easy profession, especially at the level at which Smith played. You get up early, stay late, and keep your cell phone charged. Then you do it again the next day.
The reward is keeping the public informed.
The Times deserves respect for the watchdog role it has played in Tallahassee, and Smith has been a big part of that. As print resources shrink, more newspapers have either cut back or just bagged coverage of the Legislature. They decided chasing clicks was more important.
The Times did not play that game. And as the face of the newspaper’s political coverage, Smith had national impact. He had sources, determination, and he had the forum to spread what he knew. No doubt, that’s why his new employer wanted him.
I don’t know Smith personally, but his work spoke clearly enough. Smith would pop up often on TV when the national news shoes came to Florida for the midterms. He was wired-in, and the networks knew that.
Why give that up, especially with 2020 looming and Florida, as always, in the middle of the maelstrom?
C’mon, you know why.
Newspapers are struggling to survive. The Times has had cutbacks. Earlier this week, the print conglomerate Gannett laid off journalists across the country. Speculation is that Gannett could have a hostile takeover by a hedge fund. Heaven help journalism if that happens.
In days like these, I almost hear the drum banging slowly for a vital institution. But that’s not entirely true. While the delivery system might change, the information doesn’t.
Websites like this one, POLITICO, and others will continue to focus tightly on those who hold the reins of power.
There is nothing fake about it.
Florida and the nation need those people who will get up early, stay late, and connect the dots to shine lights where they need to go.
Adam Smith did that well for a long time.
Pretty good legacy.
Joe Henderson has had a 45-year career in newspapers, including the last nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune, where he covered sports, politics and city government. The column moved on website FloridaPolitics.com.
