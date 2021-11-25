There was a recent letter to the editor concerning a perceived misappropriation of taxpayer dollars. The writer strongly criticized the use of taxpayer funds to purchase K-9 officers in Charlotte County for both Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Punta Gorda Police Department.
As the chief executive officer of your Charlotte Community Foundation, I wanted to take this opportunity to share how we have partnered with both of these agencies while carrying out the legacy of one of our very generous donors, Lillian J. Adams.
Ms. Adams created her fund with the following intent, “One such share to be used to support programs involving the use of dogs in the fields of law enforcement, rescue and life safety in Charlotte County, Florida, with particular emphasis on the training of dogs and their handlers and the care of such dogs, including care after the dog is no longer in active service. In exercising its discretion with respect to this share the Foundation is encouraged to make grants to law enforcement and other tax-supported public safety agencies operating or providing service in Charlotte County.”
In addition to the six CCSO K-9 officers and PGPD K-9 Officer Sadie funded by CCF, the Animal Welfare League and private community donors have also provided generous donations to acquire and care for our community’s public safety K-9 officers.
PGPD Master Police Officer Burga and K-9 Officer Sadie, participated in the ESPN competition thanks to the American Kennel Club who paid for all travel accommodations, food, lodging, etc. The American Kennel Club paid for all of the ESPN eligible competitors to attend nationwide, not just in Charlotte County. No individual department which had a K-9 team participate had any out of pocket expenses from their respective departments.
On Nov. 3, PGPD made a presentation at the Punta Gorda City Council meeting which included gratitude to CCF for funding K-9 Officer Sadie through the Lillian J. Adams Fund. Additionally, it was noted that the department would not incur any expenses related to participation. This meeting is viewable on Punta Gorda’s website.
The writer raises a question as to the validity of K-9 officers in general. Lillian Adams also had a very clear opinion about public safety as a community priority and entrusted her estate to CCF to manage her legacy. We are very honored and humbled to have this opportunity to serve our community. The Adams estate has significantly contributed to the overall value of our community.
Charlotte County and PGPD enjoy one of the lowest crime rates in the state of Florida. In our view, this does not mean that we do not have illegal narcotics in this community, or violence, or people experiencing some of their lowest and worst moments. To us, this means the leaders we have entrusted to protect our community are doing exactly that, and very well, with all of the resources at their disposal.
The Charlotte Community Foundation’s mission is: “Connecting People Who Care with Causes That Matter” and we are proud to be able to fulfill our donors’ intents of funding for many projects and initiatives throughout Charlotte County.
For an opportunity to learn more about establishing a fund through CCF that meets your philanthropic interests, please contact me to discuss your options.
