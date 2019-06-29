In our part of the Florida paradise we are ever aware that “we need more affordable housing.” That we do not have “affordable” anything has to do with the laws of supply and demand.
There is just so much of “Florida” to go around. Of course we could build inexpensive — or, dare I say, “cheap” — houses in the middle of nowhere. But without the amenities people come to expect, who would live there?
Affordable is a word with multiple meanings to different people. For the rich, the sky’s the limit. That is their affordable. As we all know, the market will determine what gets built and where. Owning a house by the most poor is something that is dreamt, not realized. Affordable rentals are what most are interested in. The costs of living, whether with ownership or rental, is just the beginning of what we are expected to pay.
New construction is expensive per square foot and any thought that these costs will go down is a dream unrealized. The only way we can reconcile “affordable” with today’s costs is to have a “subsidized” group occupying any new lost cost construction.
The apparent view from the commissioners, whether in Sarasota or Charlotte County, is to try to put 10 pounds in a five-pound bag, think about it, or send it down the road. We here in Charlotte County have an excellent board of commissioners, but even with this talent, it is almost impossible to satisfy all in every way. Some things defy good solutions, but then again we are told ”the poor will always be with us.”
Home ownership is the backbone of any community. It means that the owners have a stake in the success of the community. Those who rent, especially at the low end, in the main, have no such mindset. Ownership requires a continuing source of income that grows over time. Living in Charlotte County is not inexpensive. Those who have worked to accumulate wealth and retire to our neck of the woods hope that they will be able to afford all the costs that continue to rise as do the tides.
We are a retirement county. Health care costs, taxes of all manner create burdens on the community that are never considered. We are starting to see more foreclosures for too many reasons, but outliving a fixed income is, for many, the prime reason.
We constantly hear of how “the government” is going to pay for what the public demands. For those who do not get it, the government cannot give money to anyone for anything, unless they take it from the people first.
All construction starts to deteriorate from the day it is built, especially where cheaper materials are concerned. Before we become overcome with grief as to how can we find buildings for those unfortunates, we first have to find out how many people the county can reasonably house — those who live and work in the county.
If we are asked to supply health care, education, transportation, police, fire and the utilities, the costs can skyrocket very quickly. Our concern, and it has been for a long time, is providing good jobs for those with the talent to work at those jobs. Much of the work done in the county is done by those who do not live here or spend here.
It is a Gordian knot, to say the least. We have our charitable groups, our Habitat for Humanity, but they can only solve so much. What is needed is not to put the cart before the horse. Murdock Village will get the houses and apartments that are economically viable. Will there be “affordable” domiciles? Yes, but that again goes back to what is called “affordable.”
If it means higher taxes for those who already live here — many who are considered poor — it will be a non-starter. I agree that it is a shame that we cannot have living space for all those who need it, but then, we cannot be the county of, “Bring me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.”
No one wants to be constantly reminded that “we have an obligation,” because that is not who we are. We are a charitable people doing what we can to make life better for everyone. Perfection is a goal. Mediocrity is normal. Indifference is universal and personal responsibility must be taught. Which brings me to another subject — do they still teach that in our schools?
Richard J. Pitz, D.M.D., is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
