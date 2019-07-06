The concern with so-called affordable housing has been all over our local newspapers recently. It also seems to be a national issue as well. There are several questions that need to be addressed before we can propose any solutions for this issue.
First, we need to define “affordable housing.” What do we mean, and who does it affect? Is it working folks who cannot afford to purchase or rent a home, condo or apartment? Is it families and individuals who are unemployed who are surviving on public benefits? Is it seniors with limited retirement incomes? Is it the homeless who are surviving in the “woods?”
Second, we need to determine if we indeed have a crisis.
Third, is this even a problem that is the responsibility of government or the taxpayers at any level?
As a believer in the free market, I will attempt to present my opinions on this issue. All responses are welcomed.
Many of the people who moved to Charlotte County did so to retire after a lifetime of work. They decided to come to our wonderful community because of all that it offers to retirees. They examined their finances and decided that this was an area that they could afford. There are a wide range of neighborhoods here, with different living costs. They range from multi-million dollar homes on Boca Grande to middle-class areas such as Punta Gorda Isles, Deep Creek and Rotonda, to affordable urban areas such as Parkside, to rural areas. If they could not afford any of these areas, they went elsewhere. Thus, affordable housing is housing where you can afford to buy or rent a residence.
The taxpayers of Charlotte County did not create the problems that some people face. The taxpayers therefore should not be taxed to mitigate the problem. The government of Charlotte County did not create this problem. We, therefore, should not ask the government, or the taxpayers to “fix” it.
Everywhere governments have tried to do this, they failed. Whether so-called “rent control,” subsidies, so-called “tax incentives” or public housing projects. One merely needs to look at the “projects” built in places like New York, Chicago, and even small cities and towns across the nation to see failure personified. The so-called “projects” turned into crime-ridden slums that ultimately had to be torn down. Subsidies and rent control did the same.
Why should our taxpayers give subsidies to developers to build “affordable” housing? Who benefits beyond the developer? If we give away public land, rather than sell it, how does the taxpayer benefit? Government should work like any other business, because it is a business and is owned by the taxpayer. No company would stay in business long if it gave away its assets. It is in business to increase the profit of the owners or stockholders. Government is in business to assist its owners, the taxpayers, who pay the bills.
Give the free market the ability to create housing by reducing impediments. After World War II, a developer bought a potato farm on Long Island, New York, and another in Pennsylvania to build housing for returning veterans. They were called Levittowns.
Thousands of affordable homes were constructed with no government money. Veterans were able to purchase these homes for under $8,000 and pay for them with VA mortgages that they earned with their blood. They were simple basic two-bedroom homes. In the 70 years since they were built, most have been expanded and upgraded so that now most are valued at over $400,000 each.
The father of President Trump built thousands of cooperative apartments in New York City after World War II for veterans and working-class folks. In a cooperative each family paid for an ownership stake in the complex. It was in their economic interest to make sure that the complex was well-maintained. The value of government-owned and -run low-income “projects” during that time frame basically went to zero. The difference was ownership and pride of ownership. Nonprofits also play a role. If we look across the country at Habitat For Humanity homes, you will see homes that are almost always well-maintained by the owners, because those owners helped build their home. They have “skin in the game.”
Let’s work on allowing our free market to create affordable spaces for all of our people by giving them the ability to do so without outrageous government restrictions. So-called affordable housing created by governments has been a failure for over 100 years. As Albert Einstein said a long time ago, “Doing the same failed thing over and over again, is a form of insanity.”
Harvey Goldstein, PhD, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him at cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is cccurmudgeon.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.