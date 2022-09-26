As we approach my one-year anniversary of working for this great city next week, it feels like we’ve come so far and accomplished so much in a short period of time. There have been lots of big achievements in the past year, most recently the City Commission’s adoption of a budget earlier this week.

I’m proud of the work done by our team to streamline the process and propose a budget that addresses the city’s rapid growth but keeps us living within our means and prepares us for possible leaner years in the future.


Jerome Fletcher is the North Port City Manager.

