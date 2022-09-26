As we approach my one-year anniversary of working for this great city next week, it feels like we’ve come so far and accomplished so much in a short period of time. There have been lots of big achievements in the past year, most recently the City Commission’s adoption of a budget earlier this week.
I’m proud of the work done by our team to streamline the process and propose a budget that addresses the city’s rapid growth but keeps us living within our means and prepares us for possible leaner years in the future.
While it’s been an eventful 12 months, the next several years look to be packed with even more growth and promise. The momentum of economic development in North Port is building, with big news like a future hospital, Costco construction and the buildout of Wellen Park on the horizon. Our Economic Development Division is already hard at work to attract new types of businesses and employment opportunities and diversifying the dining options in our city.
Infrastructure improvements, particularly water and sewer expansion around I-75 interchanges along Sumter Road and Toledo Blade Boulevard, will allow our city to position itself for commercial and industrial growth. As we work to accommodate the demands of growth, we are always cognizant in striving to retain the character and culture of North Port while embracing where we’re going.
A great example is the commission’s pursuit of a future public-private partnership between a developer and the city to enhance Warm Mineral Springs Park. This unique community asset is a rarity that should be protected and treasured. Our goal is to retain its original charm, while improving the springs and the surrounding area with updated amenities. With this change, the park will attract more visitors, which means more economic benefit to our city.
Another key to a successful future is regional collaboration. In my short time here, we have already had a joint commission meeting with Charlotte County to discuss important topics like water quality and possible future I-75 interchanges, and we’ve requested a similar meeting with Sarasota County. Partnerships like these will help to enhance our collective problem-solving ability and position us for mutual success in the future.
On a more personal note, one of my goals is to continue to grow as an administrator. This year, I was honored to receive my International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Manager credentialing. This program recognizes integrity, education and a commitment to lifelong learning. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to receive this coveted national credentialing, and I’ll continue to live by its ideals and values every day.
Earlier this year I also completed the Leadership North Port program, created by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. This months-long experience educated participants about local arts and culture, nonprofits, healthcare, manufacturing and more. The program allowed for networking opportunities and a chance to learn so much more about the great city I have the honor to serve.
I’m one year in, and the work has just begun. Our city is young and experiencing a growth spurt. As we continue to mature, I’ll be striving to ensure our organization has the right people and resources in place to make it happen smoothly and successfully. I’m excited for North Port’s future, and I’m proud to be a part of it.
