If the public thinks the “sale” of the Punta Gorda Airport has been shot down permanently, you would be mistaken.
The public is overwhelmingly against doing anything in regard to changing who operates the airport. While not “officially” selling the airport, the leasing of it for “40 years” is tantamount to losing control for more than two generations.
On a 3-2 decision the Airport Authority members decided to shut the “opportunity” down. While most, including the prime tenant Allegiant Air, were against this project, others will not go peaceful into the night.
At the annual legislators meeting at the PGICA we were treated to a plea from former AA member Pam Seay to continue to push the plan. Pam acting more like a a promoter but without the “closer” ability decided that those who objected were “provincial” in their thinking. Yes, that’s the way to do it (you are just too stupid to see the advantage in this plan).
Pam deciding not to run for another term, not only left the political stage but endorsed eventual winner Vanessa Oliver as her replacement.
Vanessa made a very eloquent plea for continuing to see what the offer would be, but however eloquent, it fell on deaf ears. This decision once made set off a “me too” decision by the Punta Gorda City Council to decide that they too have demands on the facility. Who approached whom is open for discussion but the hue and cry from the public provided a hasty retreat peppered with comments of denial.
Others, elected members of all stripe opined “this is not over.”
What this might mean is that who “controls” the airport could be up for discussion in the office of the Charlotte County Commission and perhaps in Tallahassee.
Vasey, a hire by the AA to explore opportunities for the airport to make money on their assets, having brought some “opportunities” without success went “a bridge too far” in this latest “great idea.” Vasey, has to this point received over $260,000 in compensation for his efforts. Vasey is obviously in over his head and needs to go. Who recommended him and who decided he was worth the effort needs to be chastised and exposed for all to see that you do not try to fix what is not broken.
The airport seems to be on very good footing and makes approximately $8 million per year, with more to come. The activity at the airport has generated $1.25 billion of economic activity over time and with good stewardship the $24 million airport surplus should continue to grow.
How and why this “non-starter” got to this point seems to be obscure. What is known and most likely will not change is that the “public”... no, make that the “voting public” does not want anything like “leasing” or “selling” or “40 years” to be part of the Punta Gorda Airport activities.
What we should be doing is being a cheerleader for Allegiant Air and while the “deal” we have with Allegiant may or may not be ideal, we do have to know that Allegiant has been good for us and while Mr. Redmond the CEO is dealing with the Covid crisis as we are, his investment in the county dwarfs anything those dreaming of manna from heaven could ever imagine.
Now let’s get some real businesses to the county. Pie in the sky will not be accepted.
