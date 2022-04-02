The city of Punta Gorda is the one Florida municipality that offers the best of American, small-town attributes, in what may be the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable and accessible waterfront destination. “Season” has brought us many visitors and resulted in many people deciding to make Florida’s Harborside Hometown their hometown. It’ a great time to remind new residents of a few of things that might be a little different in Florida than their previous home.
Many are familiar with the Department of Motor Vehicles being the place to get your driver’s license or vehicle plates renewed. In Punta Gorda this service is provided by the county at the Tax Collector’s Office, at 410 Taylor St.
The city receives many inquiries regarding the school system as operation of schools often falls to municipalities or counties. Our city does not operate the schools. Punta Gorda is served by Charlotte County Public Schools. Responsibility for the administration and management of the schools and for the supervision of instruction in the district is vested in the superintendent as the secretary and executive officer of the School Board.
Governance of the city also may differ from what residents experience in other places.
Punta Gorda has a City Council/City Manager form of government. The City Council is the legislative branch of city government and operates in accordance with the provisions of the charter of the city of Punta Gorda. The City Council is responsible for enacting ordinances and resolutions that the City Manager of Punta Gorda administers as the Administrative Officer of city government. Five Council members are elected by the voters of Punta Gorda to serve for a two-year term. Council members are elected at-large in staggered terms. Elections are held in November. The mayor and vice-mayor are elected by the City Council at the first meeting held after an election.
The 2022 General Election will take place Nov. 8 and will include City Council Districts 1, 2 and 4. Council members serve a two-year term and are elected at-large. Only opposed candidate races will appear on the ballot. If more than two candidates seek election for any one district seat, a primary election will be held on Aug. 23. Qualifying for the 2022 General Election cycle begins June 13 at noon and ends on June 17 at noon. For information or questions regarding qualifying, please contact Karen Smith, city clerk, at 941-575-3369 or emailpgclerk@cityofpunta gordafl.com.
This city is one of Florida’s most relaxed, peaceful communities. Make sure you stop by and visit History Park and Downtown Punta Gorda to view the beautiful flowers courtesy of Punta Gorda in Bloom. I think you’ll find that with a historic ambience and intimate feeling, Punta Gorda is a small town that seems more like a neighborhood. And with a citizenry that is connected, involved and concerned for their town and each other, it’s more than a town, it’s a true “community.” It’s what so many of its residents have spent a lifetime seeking, and now have found in a place that truly is a “harbor,” offering safety, comfort, and a place to set forth on more of life’s great adventures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.