I was disappointed and disheartened to read the story titled “Mask confusion noted on a recent Allegiant flight” on May 23, which took one person’s opinion, without corroboration or context, to draw a false conclusion about the steps Allegiant is taking to ensure a healthy, safe and seamless experience as Americans return to the skies for personal travel. We are incredibly proud of the work our flight crews, airport staff and maintenance teams undertake to make this possible, all of which was perplexingly missed by the writer.
Allegiant is the only U.S. airline to offer complimentary health and safety kits including a single-use face mask, gloves and disinfecting wipes to everyone who flies with us. Our procedure is to hand these kits to customers as they board the aircraft. Is it possible that on this particular flight, distribution took place after folks were seated? Certainly.
This is a human process involving a number of behind-the-scenes elements, including re-stocking the kits for each flight. But the fact is, this is just one part of a comprehensive program keeping the aircraft and environment clean and healthy. In addition to regular cleaning of all touch surfaces with hospital-grade disinfectant, our aircraft are treated with an antimicrobial solution that kills viruses and germs on contact, and protects all treated surfaces for up to 14 days. Our VOC filters exceed HEPA standards by removing additional organic compounds from the air. Onboard air is a mix of fresh and VOC-filtered air, with the entire cabin air refreshed an average of every three minutes. We have posted a detailed webpage at allegiant.com with information for travelers about these procedures and more.
Our crews work to arrange onboard seating for social distancing as is practical, but we acknowledge this will be increasingly challenging as more people take to the skies. That is precisely why we have taken the extra step of providing the health and safety kits. We do find that most people already wear face coverings aboard as a regular practice, but this practice provides extra assurance for those who don’t. We have also found that people with special concerns or in at-risk groups most often wear face coverings in all public spaces, including in airport parking lots and on board shuttles, in the terminal and while going through TSA screening. For those folks, Allegiant’s health and safety kits have been largely welcomed as an addition to their PPE regimen, or for use on a future flight.
Of course, these steps are in addition to the comprehensive facility practices undertaken by our partners at Punta Gorda Airport. And there is also the variable of traveler behavior. Even with distancing markers on the floors, for example, it is incumbent upon individuals to utilize them for spacing, just as it is to keep from crowding one another during deplaning. Similarly, a concerned passenger could politely let a seatmate know they would feel more comfortable if he or she would wear the face covering provided. All of us share some responsibility in ensuring healthy and safe travel.
As the arc of the coronavirus changes and more communities re-open, the process of air travel — from parking, to TSA screening, to boarding an aircraft — will continue to evolve. We understand that the choice to fly is a personal decision involving many factors. But the fact is that the steps airlines are taking do make a difference in keeping the travel environment healthy.
For more information, we would encourage Sun readers to check out the May 18 Washington Post editorial by Joseph Allen, professor of exposure assessment science at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, titled Airplanes Don’t Make You Sick. Really. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/18/airplanes-dont-make-you-sick-really/
But the Sun should also acknowledge that fuller flights are a positive sign for the future, and for the local economy. And that as devastating as the pandemic continues to be for our industry, that Allegiant is committed to ensuring a healthy, safe and seamless experience for all who choose to travel with us, through Punta Gorda and across the nation.
