Hurricane season is quickly approaching. The city itself makes many preparations in advance of the season to protect our assets and be able to respond and recover quickly from any storm situation. Residents also need to take similar precautions.
For some, this will be the first time they need to prepare for a potential storm in Punta Gorda. Others will recall the devastation associated with Charley and Irma and the lessons learned. All residents need to take action now to be ready for hurricane season 2021.
One of our longtime residents and current mayor, Lynne Matthews, among others, has compiled a comprehensive list of her best hurricane tips after having spent over 24 years in Southwest Florida. I’ll highlight some of the unique actions that those in a waterfront community need to undertake when a hurricane is imminent.
If you have a dock, take all items off of it and stow them away. High winds and excessively high tides mean you may never see them again if you leave them on the dock, or may see them in your living room. If you are a boat owner, make sure you double up your lines and fenders on your vessel. Secure all loose items on the decks. When attaching lines, allow for storm surge. Make sure your bilge pumps are working. If your boat is in a lift, secure lines around the boat in the lift, and raise the lift so it will not be underwater in a storm surge.
Other simple recommendations can be done well in advance of a storm. Share your contact information with neighbors and close friends to make sure you have a way to communicate after the storm. Put your storm shutters up. Make a box up with all important insurance policies, contractor phone numbers, bank accounts, investment accounts, utility company accounts, etc. so you have something to start with after the storm. Make sure you have sunblock, insect repellent, a first aid kit and tire plug kit on hand. Purchase bleach and extra cleaning supplies. Buy extra garbage bags, toilet paper and paper towels. Fill your grill’s propane tanks for cooking in the event of a power outage. Have a supply of bottled water and non-perishable food for each member of your household including your pets
In the event you need to evacuate, have a plan in place of where you will go and what you will need to bring with you, and don't wait until the last minute! Shelters fill up quickly, so be prepared in advance. The city website has a variety of printable publications, including Mayor Matthews' tips that can aid in resident preparation available at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/residents/emergency-preparedness .
This week, May 28 to June 6, has been designated the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. During this week a variety of readiness supplies can be purchased without paying sales tax. The list of eligible items can be found on the city’s website under the emergency preparedness tab. While you are on the city website be sure to sign up for Alert Punta Gorda.This service notifies residents in the event of any weather or other related emergency.
Let’s hope all the named storms from Ana to Wanda don’t pay a visit to Southwest Florida, but stand ready in case they do.
Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.