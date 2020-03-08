Florida Veterans for Common Sense (FLVCS) asks our elected officials and candidates for office to pledge to support a 28th Amendment to the Constitution that declares corporations are not people and money is not free speech.
Constitutional rights originally meant to protect human beings from the potentially oppressive powers of our government now belong to corporations. Corporate personhood has its roots in the 19th Century with a precedent set by the 1886 Supreme Court case (Santa Clara County v. Southern Pacific Railroad). That case resulted in corporations being entitled to the same rights as people. Since then, corporations have claimed these constitutional rights in federal courts to overturn, weaken and circumvent laws designed to protect the environment, worker safety, public health and myriad other laws.
The 2010 Supreme Court decision in the Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission is the most recent and flagrant example. One of the most egregious tenets of corporate personhood is equating the spending of money in political campaigns with free speech as protected by the First Amendment. This equivalence allows those with the most money to speak with the loudest voice. The result is giving artificial entities undue access, privilege, and leverage. Thus, disempowering real persons.
The remedy is to amend the Constitution to check previous precedent and rulings of the Supreme Court. The We the People Amendment (H.J. Res. 48), now before Congress, establishes that only living human beings, not corporations, are endowed with Constitutional rights and that money is not the same as speech. It also mandates the regulation, limitation, or prohibition of political money in elections.
With growing public support for a 28th Amendment to squelch the power of corporations and money in elections, several alternative Amendments have come before Congress. It is important that we recognize that these proposals, while well intended, are not equivalent to the We the People Amendment (H.J. Res. 48). The Democracy for All Amendment is presently in the House and Senate (H.J. Res. 2 and S.J. Res. 51). Another bill (H.J. Res. 57) is before the House.
We should all be aware that the We the People Amendment calls for abolishing all forms of “corporate personhood” (i.e., corporate constitutional rights). The H.J. Res. 2, S.J. Res. 51, and H.J. Res. 57 Amendment proposals have no equivalent provisions. The We the People Amendment also states that governments “shall” regulate, limit or prohibit political money in elections. The alternative amendments do not mandate control of money in elections. Instead, the Democracy for All Amendment says government “may” regulate political money in elections. H.J. Res. 57 states, “... nothing in the Constitution prohibits Congress from imposing reasonable content-neutral limitations on private campaign contributions ….”
The We the People Amendment is profoundly more sweeping and effective in legalizing We the People’s right to protect our families, communities, environment, and democracy. The We the People Amendment is the only proposed amendment that comprehensively removes the right of personhood from corporations and controls money in elections.
Resolution of all of the important issues our nation faces including healthcare, the environment, and public safety hinge on retaking our democracy from the yoke of corporate personhood and returning power to real people. Therefore, FLVCS fully supports constitutional rights being reserved for natural persons only and that spending money on elections not be considered protected free speech. FLVCS urges all officials and candidates to pledge support for H.J. Res. 48, the We the People Amendment. It alone removes rights reserved for human persons from corporations and requires regulation, limitation, or prohibition of campaign spending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.