2021 was a storm season for the ages, blowing through the entire 21-name list for major storms for a second year in a row. Florida was fortunate to miss the worst storms last year, but researchers are already predicting that 2022 will be just as bad. Homeowners in Southwest Florida will need to be prepared.
To help them do that, our local governments should provide as many options as possible to access affordable financing for home weatherization and storm protection projects.
In the last eight years, Florida’s Property Assessed Clean Energy programs, or PACE, have financed over 90,000 residential and commercial projects for energy efficiency and storm protection upgrades like storm-hardened roofs and impact-resistant windows and doors. In just the last three years, hundreds of families in Sarasota and Charlotte counties have used local PACE programs to finance much-needed home improvements, all with no upfront costs and extended repayment terms through their annual property tax bills.
When Florida families have access to an affordable way to improve their homes to withstand severe weather and increase energy efficiency, their communities and our entire state benefit. Upgraded homes are less likely to suffer catastrophic hurricane damage, so homeowners and their families are safer and storm recovery and relief costs are substantially reduced.
Since 2013, over $1.9 billion in PACE-financed projects have simultaneously made our state stronger and more resilient, while dramatically reducing Florida’s consumption of fossil fuels and emission of carbon dioxide. A recent University of South Florida study based on $848 million of the completed projects, found that these upgrades are estimated to reduce energy usage by 1 billion kilowatt-hours and cut CO2 emissions by 500,000 metric tons, while adding 14 megawatts of solar power to the grid. In addition to the clear environmental benefits, the program’s economic impact is substantial. The same study estimated that these projects will save property owners more than $1.2 billion in property damage and displacement costs in the event of future hurricanes.
In Sarasota and Charlotte counties, one PACE provider alone has funded more than 1,800 projects that are estimated to save 49 million kilowatt-hours of energy and 23,000 metric tons of carbon emissions — the equivalent of removing 5,000 cars from our roads for a full year. These local projects are also estimated to save residents $13 million in insurance premium savings, and $40 million in property damage and displacement costs in the event of future hurricanes. And all of this comes in addition to an estimated 800 jobs created and $80 million of economic output.
PACE exemplifies how public-private partnerships should work, as local governments approve the programs but all the money invested is private funds — not taxpayer dollars. PACE empowers homeowners who want to live more comfortably and safely, particularly less affluent families living in aging homes and communities that are underserved by traditional home improvement financing options.
Traditional home improvement financing options are generally based on credit score, can be expensive and often demand high out of pocket costs, which many homeowners cannot afford. In contrast, PACE financing offers equitable financing to all families with approval based on home equity — not credit score — no upfront costs, fixed interest rates, extended terms — and contractors don’t get paid until the homeowner confirms that the work has been completed to their satisfaction. The result is safer, more comfortable, and more valuable homes.
PACE programs truly help Southwest Florida communities meet 21st -century goals: more homes standing strong against hurricanes, using less energy, and producing fewer greenhouse gasses. Stronger homes and a cleaner environment make our state safer and improve all Floridians’ lives. Our state and local officials should embrace the future of the Sunshine State by preserving, promoting and expanding PACE in every community.
