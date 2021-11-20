Construction projects in the city of Punta Gorda happen as the result of many the efforts of many different departments. From City Council, the Office of the City Manager, Finance, Procurement, Urban Design, Public Works, and Utilities each generally have a role to play in creating positive change in the community. Every day there are projects at various stages that are strategically moved through the process towards completion.
I’ll highlight a few of the projects that are underway this fall.
If you have paid a visit to the City Hall Annex, you will have noticed the relocation of several departments. The City Hall Annex is undergoing a variety of security and American’s With Disabilities Act accessibility projects. The project has had a slight delay due to the availability of materials but is still on track for 2022 completion.
On West William Street, a much-needed sidewalk is in development. This sidewalk will connect many residential properties with commercial properties in the neighborhood. Surveying, legal property easements and outside utility relocation have been completed. Funding for the sidewalk comes from the 1% Sales Tax program.
The Boca Grande and Corte Andre area drainage improvement project continues to make progress. A hearing to obtain the last property needed for a retention area is scheduled for January. Public Works has received 90% design plans. Staff continues to work on permits and grant opportunities for funding this $5.7 million project.
Harborwalk West Area 2B is the next phase of the multi-year project at Gilchrist Park. This portion of the project will provide park improvements to Gilchrist Park and streetscape enhancements to West Retta Esplanade. They include on-street parking, parking lot improvements,and site furnishings. These are designed to increase accessibility and functionality within the park and improve roadway safety and parking. The project is currently out for bid solicitation, the bid will be opened on Dec. 3, and it is funded through the 1% Sales Tax program.
Laishley Park playground replacement involves adding additional splash pad features, a new playground area, and equipment. The final plans and a construction checklist have been received. The bid solicitation is being prepared, and construction should begin in early 2022.
The A. C. Freeman House is a historic home owned by the city, located at 311 West Retta Esplanade. The city contracted with Parker Mudgett Smith Architects to prepare a comprehensive building evaluation of the necessary architectural design, engineering, landscape, and construction documents to complete the structure’s rehabilitation. The required architectural details will restore the historic character of the building. The Comprehensive Building Evaluation is complete. This building evaluation includes recommendations from the architectural project team on how to proceed with the rehabilitation to maximize the potential of the intended home museum, office, and small events space uses. The next step is to design the space and concurrently applying to place the A.C. Freeman House on the National Historic Register.
These are just a few of the projects Punta Gorda staff currently has in progress. These projects further the city’s mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
